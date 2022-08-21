Home Sports Super huge mistake!Mendy played with fire in front of the goal and gave a big gift to the coach Kai to laugh out loud_Chelsea_Away_Technology
Super huge mistake!Mendy played with fire in front of the goal and gave a big gift to the coach Kai to laugh out loud_Chelsea_Away_Technology

Super huge mistake!Mendy played with fire in front of the goal and gave a big gift to the coach Kai to laugh out loud_Chelsea_Away_Technology
2022-08-21 21:59
Original title: Super huge mistake!Playing with fire in front of Mendy’s door and giving a big gift, Kai’s guide wants to laugh out loud

On the evening of August 21st, Beijing time, in the third round of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Chelsea played away to Leeds United.

In the 32nd minute of the first half, Mendy received a return pass from his teammates and “showed his skills” in front of the goal, but he did not expect to pass in front of the goal and failed. Subsequently, Leeds United scored another goal through the set ball.

At half-time, Chelsea trailed Leeds United 0-2 away.

In fact, under the modern football system, the technical requirements of goalkeepers are getting higher and higher, but this seems to be a shortcoming of Mendy, who has made many mistakes before. The big gift from this mistake may make coach Tuchel change the personnel arrangement, and substitute goalkeeper Kepa may usher in an opportunity.

