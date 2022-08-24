napoli

Kvaratskhelia show debuting at Maradona. The Georgian makes the Insigne and paves the way for Napoli, which clearly overcomes Monza and confirms the compactness of the team that he had already shown in Verona.

The difference in technical level between the two teams is evident and the Brianza do their utmost, relying on the competitive spirit and organization of the game, to catch up with the opponents, but it is an unlikely effort. The rest is done by the environment of Maradona where 40 thousand enthusiastic fans are present, especially after the implications of the last days of the transfer market, which push the team towards victory. Napoli shows an excellent athletic condition and above all a remarkable tactical maturity. Spalletti starts with the 4-3-3 and the midfield is particularly solid thanks to the condition of Zielinski who seems to have been reborn after the muted championship played last year.

The Azzurri start with a great career and crush Monza in their own penalty area. The games follow one another and Stroppa’s team suffers despite the sacrifice of the midfielders who often help the defense teammates who in practice almost always play with the five-a-side line. For the goal of the advantage to arrive, however, Napoli must wait for the 34th minute when Kvaratskhelia at the end of a personal action starts a shot from the edge of the penalty area that sends the ball to hit the post and finish at the bottom. to the network. The doubling comes in the recovery, at 46 ‘with Osimhen starting on the right, Andrea Ranocchia burns on the shot, and bags with a low shot diagonally. In the second half, after 16 minutes, the second goal by Kvaratskhelia who, moved to the left, skips the direct opponent and ends with a diagonal that bags to the left of the goalkeeper. Monza tries to react in some way but, despite Stroppa’s changes, the Lombard team never manages to worry Meret. In the recovery Kim hits the head on a cross from the Zielinski flag and sends the ball into the net.