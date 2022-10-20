The third consecutive victory for Lube Civitanova arrives at the foot of the Dolomites. After the 6-0 overall against Taranto and Modena, the Marchesians take on the most difficult and also the most complicated match – as well as the most fascinating and hard – in five sets in the presence of an Itas Trentino capable of making up for the absence of its director Sbertoli , finding a much higher effectiveness in their game than seen in the recent defeat at Piacenza.

Trento-Civitanova 2-3 (25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 30-32, 13-15)

—

After the first skirmishes, Nicolò Depalma’s ace gives the Trentino 10-6, with Lube put under pressure in the second line. At 14-7, with Trento “on fire” thanks to Michieletto’s batting turn, Nikolov inside for Bottolo but the change-ball of the Marche region crashes into the Trentino wall-defense: 17-7 with Lavia’s hands out and Michieletto’s pipe. The partial is now in the hands of the hosts (23-16), Depalma invents a clever touch of second while Lube stings but making up the gap is now mission impossible. Anzani’s murone on Kaziyski baptizes the second set in the equilibrium tracks: 5-5, with the Marche region practically putting their nose forward in the match for the first time thanks to De Cecco’s ace on Laurenzano (6-8). When Yant puts an extra point on the ground for Lube then Lorenzetti stops the game, a move that works as on the return to the field, Itas puts the arrow and goes on 10-9 in turn forcing Blengini to spend his first time -out. Balaso and Laurenzano with some absurd defenses on each side show that the next dualism for the national team jersey as a free holder will probably be between them: 20-18 with Michieletto walling Nikolov after a more than eternal exchange. When the ball starts to burn Lavia’s one-two-three all in attack is worth the 24-20, Lube tries the comeback with a backlash but Kaziyski’s block on the young compatriot Nilolov seals the partial. In the third set Blengini changes: Bottolo-Nikolov is the new diagonal of place-4. After a ball on the fore-end in favor of Lube, not seen by the referees couple, Kaziyski goes to serve and dusts off his arm for the 5-3, first break of a third set in which Lube immediately returns to a tie with the winning bar of the his Bulgarian hitter Nikolov (5-5). Still it is the law of balance that reigns supreme at the foot of the Dolomites (9-9) with Blengini inserting Garcia in place of Zaytsev while Trento first with Depalma often tries the pipe and then again hits the accelerator. Inside Dzavoronok and Cavuto for Kaziyski and Michieletto in the most “on fire” moment of the Lube that pushes forward 13-16. When Anzani then prints the former heavy arm of Monza then the scoreboard reads 15-20 and Lorenzetti stops everything, but Gabi Garcia has a warm arm and manages to stretch again for the guests. Lavia keeps the hopes of Itas alive (19-23) made even more solid by Podrascanin’s ace on Bottolo: 21-23. Pipe by Michieletto and it’s 22-23 but Chinenyeze’s first half revives Lube, giving her the set ball that De Cecco’s wall on Lavia transforms into the set that ends up in Civitanova’s pockets. The fourth set is therefore a partial where Kaziyski remains seated on the bench to watch and the opposite is done by Dzavoronok: immediately two walls from the Marche and Lorenzetti is time-out on 1-3. Lavia prints Nikolov and is immediately 4 all, between video checks and protests the inevitable nervousness for a cartel challenge between bagher and dunks (7-7). Chinenyeze’s block on Michieletto is worth 10-13, Kaziyski returns as the opposite but the first attacked ball ends up in Rovereto (13-17) and Lorenzetti stops everything. Potke presses Anzani but the tie at 18-18 bears the signature of Lavia, the French central Chinenyeze out due to a blow remedied by a teammate and inside Diamantini. Gabi Garcia’s ace and Bottolo’s attack for 18-21 Lube, Lavia’s winning joke arrives from nine meters for 21-22 before other protests arrive in the final towards the referee direction and new nervousness: 23 all and time-out Lube. Last balls, the advantages, and Lube completes the comeback thanks to Nikolov’s attack and ace. We then go to the fifth set, where we practically play chess, move against move (9-9). Until Lube finds the winning sprint to complete the comeback.