Original title: Chinese Super League comprehensive: Wuhan three towns beat Beijing Guoan to lead the standings

The 2022 Chinese Super League will play six games in the 24th round on the 8th. The Beijing Guoan team lost 0:2 to the Wuhan Sanzhen team. After this game, the Wuhan Sanzhen team tied the Shandong Taishan team in points and led the standings relying on the advantage of goal difference.

The first half of the match between Wuhan Sanzhen and Beijing Guoan was a stalemate. Wuhan Sanzhen Team broke the deadlock in stoppage time in the first half. Gao Zhun made a cross, Xie Pengfei took the ball and passed it to the goal. Deng Hanwen scored an empty goal and Wuhan Sanzhen Team took a 1-0 lead.

Changing sides and fighting again, Beijing Guoan has been looking for opportunities to break the door, but has not achieved anything. In stoppage time again, Davidson tripped in the penalty area, the referee awarded a penalty kick, Edmilson made the penalty kick, and Wuhan Sanzhen won the game 2:0.

In the 23rd minute of the match between Shanghai Haigang and Cangzhou Lions, Lu Wenjun passed the ball, Wu Lei missed the ball, Paulinho volleyed with his left foot, and Shanghai Haigang led 1:0; in the 67th minute, Vargas A straight pass was given to Lu Wenjun, who then passed it to Chen Chunxin in front of the goal. Chen Chunxin scored with a shot and Shanghai Haigang finally won 2-0 and won two consecutive victories.

In the other four games, Zhejiang team beat Guangzhou team 5:1, Wuhan Changjiang team narrowly defeated Guangzhou City team 2:1, Meizhou Hakka team chased three goals in a row and reversed Henan Songshan Longmen team 3:2, Dalian team 2:0 beat the Shenzhen team. (Xu Dongyuan)