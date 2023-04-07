Home Sports Super League: Hull FC 0-40 Hull KR – Robins blow rivals away
Super League: Hull FC 0-40 Hull KR – Robins blow rivals away

James Batchelor finished off a Jordan Abdull pass to deliver a try for the Robins
Hull FC (0) 0
Hole KR (14) 40
Tries: Hall 3, Opacic, Batchlor, Coote, Lewis Goals: Coote 6

Hull KR handed city rivals Hull FC a sixth straight Super League defeat with a thumping derby win on opposition turf, thanks to Ryan Hall’s hat-trick.

Robins’ half-back Jordan Abdull’s kicking game caused mayhem throughout, leading to tries for Hall and Tom Opacic as the visitors dominated.

Abdull then supplied the key pass for James Batchelor to stroll over, while Hall put Lachlan Coote in for try four.

Hall racked up the treble and Mikey Lewis crossed as the score blew out.

This was as chastening an afternoon that Hull FC boss Tony Smith could have possibly endured against his former club, as the Robins tore his team apart on their own turf, before a 20,000-plus crowd.

Willie Peters’ side had more energy, better execution and a more connected game plan for the contest, guided magnificently by ex-Black and Whites schemer Abdull.

Hull FC: Shaul; Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, McIntosh; McNamara, Clifford; Fash, Dwyer, Satae, Lane, Griffin, Cator

Interchanges: Sao, Evans, Japanese, Taylor [Gardiner]

Hole KR: Coote; Wood, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Sue, Litten, Hadley, Luckley [Halton]

Referee: Jack Smith.

