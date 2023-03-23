

WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive.

.

52:49 Min. .

Available until 03/12/2043.

WDR 5.

An alliance of top European clubs is attempting a second time to set up a Super League against the will of UEFA, the national leagues and fans. A legal dispute with UEFA is running parallel to the lobbying work. What chance does the renegade league have?

You can find the podcast on the topic “Super League, Champions League & the House of Cards of Football” here:

http://www.wdr.de/k/super-league-champions-league-house-of-cards-fussball

The Sport inside podcast “Women’s football – the gap between aspiration and reality” at:

http://www.wdr.de/k/frauenfussball-kluft-anspruch-wirklichkeit

The podcast “Chelsea, Man City and the Loopholes in Financial Fair Play” is available here:

http://www.wdr.de/k/chelsea-man-city-schlupfloecher-financial-fairplay

You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:





and on the Sport inside website:

