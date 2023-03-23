Home Sports Super League – the second attempt and its chances – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek
Sports

Super League – the second attempt and its chances – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

by admin
Super League – the second attempt and its chances – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek


WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive
18.03.2023
52:49 Min.
Available until 03/12/2043
WDR 5

An alliance of top European clubs is attempting a second time to set up a Super League against the will of UEFA, the national leagues and fans. A legal dispute with UEFA is running parallel to the lobbying work. What chance does the renegade league have?

You can find the podcast on the topic “Super League, Champions League & the House of Cards of Football” here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/super-league-champions-league-house-of-cards-fussball

The Sport inside podcast “Women’s football – the gap between aspiration and reality” at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/frauenfussball-kluft-anspruch-wirklichkeit

The podcast “Chelsea, Man City and the Loopholes in Financial Fair Play” is available here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/chelsea-man-city-schlupfloecher-financial-fairplay

You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:


and on the Sport inside website:

See also  The sun is unwilling to provide Ayton with a maximum salary, the two parties are in a deadlock in the early renewal of the contract_1

You may also like

Europe could admit cars that burn synthetic fuels

Biathlon: Ex-biathlete Kati Wilhelm on big farewells and...

Injured in the wrist, Gaël Monfils abandons in...

Wang Shun, the Olympic champion of the National...

Thursday’s transfer gossip: Muani, Wirtz, Henderson, Pochettino, Gnonto,...

Freeride and FIS: Too much structure for the...

Man Utd takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe & Sheikh...

Own multiple clubs? Ceferin wants to “rethink the...

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Karl-Anthony Towns

Biathlon offspring: what comes after Herrmann-Wick and Doll?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy