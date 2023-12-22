Super League, there are those who say “no”: many big names in European football swear loyalty to UEFA and FIFA

Quanti “no” they rain on the new one Super alloy after the ruling of EU Court which sank the monopoly of Uefa e Fifa on the organization of European competitions. In the hours following the judges’ ruling, several important clubs in European football guaranteed their own fidelity to the bodies that supervise the management of Champions League and other continental cups. In Italy theInter – who had initially joined the launch – supporting “his belief that the future of European football can only be guaranteed by collaboration between clubs within theEca and in partnership with UEFA and FIFA”. The company claims to remain “strongly anchored in values which characterize the sports model European” and, adds Inter, “we are committed to working together with all the other teams brought together in association by the Eca to support these values”.

No dry even from Roma: “Following today’s ruling by the European Court of Justice on the Super League case, As Roma reiterates its position in respect of the values ​​and future of European football”. The club “He doesn’t support it in any way any so-called Super League project that would represent a unacceptable attack to the importance of national championships and the foundations of European football” and “believes that the future is the well being of European football can only be insured with the joint work of the clubs through the ECA, in close collaboration and partnership with UEFA and FIFA”.

With an official statement on its website, also il Manchester United says: “Our position has not changed. We remain solely focused on participating in the UEFA competitions and on ongoing cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League and ECA clubs development of European football”. In the Premier there was also an explicit refusal from the Liverpool. Also contrary Bayern Monaco: the ruling, says the German club, “does not change the attitude of FC Bayern and that of the Eca according to which such a competition would represent an attack on the importance of national championships and European football”. There Bundesliga, we read on the site, “forms the basis of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues form the basis of European football teams. Therefore it is our duty and our deep conviction strengthen them and do not weaken them.” Bayern still says it supports “also European club competitions under the aegis of UEFA”. In short: “Once again it is very clear: the porta of the Super League at home FC Bayern remains closed”.

Among the Spanish clubs against, there are also the Seville – come on X used the hashtag #EarnItOnThePitch – and theAtletico Madrid. The red and whites write on their website: “La football community European Union does not support the European Super League. Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain (with the exception of Real Madrid e Barcelona), oppose the Super League. We support the protection of the broadest family of European football, the preservation of national championships and the guarantee of qualification for European competitions through performance on the field every season.” Inside La Liga they also said no ValenciaVillarreal, GranadaValladolid, Real societyTenerife and Levante. Waste also from Paris Saint GermainMonaco PsvFeyenoord e Copenhagen.

