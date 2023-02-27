We assume that the legs are super-trainable with only the weight of the body: let’s try to do dozens of squats every day going down to the calves and we will understand that those who don’t train their legs well is because they don’t feel like it. While traditionally men’s attention is focused on the upper body (pectorals, shoulders, back), women are asking for more and more enlightenment on the legs-buttocks combination. Let’s face it: strong, toned legs not only keep you upright but also improve muscle tone in the upper body. Because “the whole” body is connected.

Super legs: in short

And if this is not much, let’s change the subject: women who are too athletic. Carrying out: marble legs but with harmonious lines are a hundred times more captivating than two twigs artfully compressed by smart leggings. And as proof, there are requests for workouts taken verbatim from skiing and tennis champions, who certainly don’t show up with the body weight of a hummingbird. Three exercises above all: squat or squat, leg extension on the seated machine and lunges or counter lunges. The squat (only if perfect) intensely stimulates the leg muscle when we are sitting, but not when we are standing. Therefore, the extension machine will be needed to solicit the muscles in the opposite situation, i.e. when we are sitting with the limbs extended forward. Movement one will always presuppose movement two. Excluding one would be like removing the milk or coffee from the cappuccino. To this pairing we will add the forward or backward lunge, which is the forward step that fencers make when attacking or defending themselves from the opponent. If this third movement is best completed, the legged masterpiece is there. It’s done. But unfortunately we see something else around: total squat replaced by a quarter squat with an exaggeratedly heavy weight, leg-extension with a ballistic effect and lunges that aren’t lunges. And all this lost training-time is being recovered with series after series of zero-point-zero utility free-body jumps.

The hamstrings: (often) unsolved mystery

In training usually the parts of the body that are seen less are neglected: dorsal and hamstrings, lower back and going down, glutes aside, forget about the hamstrings. In reality, these are precisely the areas most “under observation” on a walk by the sea or even when we are fully dressed. If you wear light fabric trousers, in a woman it will be possible to identify lack of tone but in a man that emptiness in the back of the legs will reveal that a good piece of program is “missing”. And I would rather say that there is an absence of will, character. Why to seriously train your legs you need conviction. Postural and muscular imbalances aside (the imbalance between the anterior and posterior muscles of the thigh leads to problems with the knees), the lack of muscle tone in that part of the thigh “that we do not see” is caused by a sequence of exercises that make us not very attentive from the beginning of the session, in performing squats and lunges without completing them by going down. Until the end. The hamstrings are aesthetically crucial: they not only give a perfect line to our lower limbs, but fill and support the buttock above. And there’s more: the femoral muscle cannibalizes that part of localized fat which, precisely because of the non-motility of the area, spreads over the cursed area.

To close it here:

1) always go all the way down in the squat, to involve the back which would be less stressed in a semi-squat;

2) replace the lunges on the floor with those on steps to activate the back of the thighs with more emphasis;

3) insert a very consistent resistance in the free body jumps (useless) using anchored anklets (useful);

4) perform the deadlifts with semi-flexed legs opting for the dumbbells, almost trying to place them on the feet to have more extension;

5) change the position of the feet (toes inwards and outwards) at each set or at each workout;

6) perform the seated leg-curl by freeing the back forward to better stress the hamstrings by not leveraging the back;

7) perform the leg-press with the feet up on the platform to work more on the posterior muscles;

8) occasionally train the hamstrings first. Even if only “others” will see them. A little bad.

