With a masterful performance, Rugby Feltre surpasses Franciacorta, a franchise born from the union of Gussago and Ospitaletto, at the end of a beautiful match, played with great intensity on both sides.

To be right of the strong Brescia team, coached by the former national Roberto Mandelli, the XV of the Cup pulled out of the hat an almost perfect performance, in which all those who were called into question played with competitive fury and lucidity.

Yet, the Brescians had started better, taking the lead with a peremptory charge from the second line Shevchuk. Feltre’s reaction was like a great team, because instead of coming out intimidated by the host advantage, he overturned the score within a few minutes, with two beautiful goals: the first came thanks to De Marco, freed by Perotto offshore, the second with Garlet, once again offshore, once again thanks to a multiphase action, excellently performed.

Franciacorta shortened with a kick, but at the end of the first fraction, after having touched the scoring again, the grenades returned to mark, thanks to a masterful cross kick by Sartor, who literally sent Garlet to the goal, all on the developments of a very good attack base guaranteed by the ordered melee and continued by a charge, straight by straight by Della Dora.

The recovery resumed along the lines of the first half. Franciacorta included Lorenzo Cittadini, former Benetton, Calvisano, Wasps and Stade Francais, one of sixty appearances for the national team, in the fray, but Feltre was flawless. The grenade pack initially suffered a little from the experience of the “City” but the home XV quickly found the countermeasures and continued to grind the game, going to score at 19 ‘, thanks to a drive of the maul, which stopped his race only one once inside the in-goal area. It was on this occasion Bellani who scored.

Sartor added five points from the pitch, with a placed 3 ‘of the second half and the transformation, following the heavy marking of 19’, bringing the grenade ahead for 29-10.

The margin began to be reassuring for Feltre, who in the final, however, suffered the pressure from Brescia, able to mark in two circumstances, at 25 ‘and 39’, also taking advantage of the numerical inferiority of the grenades, who remained in fourteen at first for the yellow card drawn at Bona’s address and then for the one that made Garlet end the game prematurely. However, there was only one minute left to play and Feltre led him to the port, celebrating their third consecutive victory, which also means primacy in the standings, alone.

FELTRE – FRANCIACORTA 28-22

RUGBY FELTRE: Dalla Rosa, Garlet, Corso, Della Dora, De Marco (20 ‘st Soccio), Sartor, Aspodello (38’ st Sommariva), Bellani (36 ‘st Cappelletti), E. Perotto, Girardini (17’ st Bona), Di Fiore, Codemo (4 ‘st Dall’Agnol), Magallanes, Bellumat, Funario (17’ st Stefani). Herds Cup.

RUGBY FRANCIACORTA: Prandini, Trevisan, Carilli (17 ‘st Forti), Cannizzaro, Gintili, Locatelli, Lazzaroni, De Peri (39’ pt Lorini), Valtorta, Manenti, Shevchuk, Gavazzi, Angeli (17 ‘st Montini), Frassine (22’ st Gavezzoli), Pinzin (6 ‘st Cittadini). Herds Mandelli.

MARKERS: 1st half 17 ‘half Shevchuk tr Lazzaroni, 23’ half De Marco tr Sartor, 26 ‘half Garlet tr Sartor, 30’ cp Lazzaroni, 40 ‘half Garlet ntr. 2nd half 3 ‘cp ​​Sartor, 19’ half melee Feltre tr Sartor, 25 ‘half Lazzaroni tr Lazzaroni, 39’ half Gavezzoli ntr

NOTE: yellow cards 23 ‘st Bona, 38’ st Garlet.