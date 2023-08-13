Super Sinner flies to the final in Toronto

Jannik Sinner beat the American Tommy Paul in the semifinal of the ATP 1000 tournament in Toronto, thus accessing the final scheduled for Sunday. Sinner won 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 56 minutes. In the final he meets the Australian Alex de Minaur. For Sinner, no. 8 of the ATP ranking and seeded no. 7 of the tournament, this is the third final in a Masters 1000. The other two, lost, he reached in Miami in 2021 and 2023. Alex de Minaur, n. 18 in the ranking, which however will rise to 12th place after Toronto, reaches the final for the first time at a Masters 1000.

The precedents are in favor of Sinner who has always won in the four matches played so far, the last two last year. Curiously, the two were doubles partners in Toronto, where they lost in the first round. For both it is the fourth final this year, with one title won. “Alex is an incredible player – said Sinner at the end of the match with Paul – he demonstrated it also last week by going to the final in Los Cabos. It will be a great match, we have already played together and we know what to expect”.

Sinner and Paul started a nervous match, marked by many mistakes. The final count sees only 11 winners for Sinner with 29 unforced errors, while Paul totals 16 winners and 35 errors. The South Tyrolean tennis player could only count on his service at times with 46% of first balls, against 67% by Paul, and he proposed a baseline game with very few variations, only reaching the net twice, against 11 of the opponent. In the first set Sinner starts the contract and loses his serve, recovers it immediately, makes another break and goes on 4-2. Here he suffers the return of Paul who equalizes at 4-4. Sinner again ahead 5-4 and on Paul’s serve with excellent answers he gets a set point and converts it to win the partial 6-4, in 53 minutes. In the second set, at 2-1 Sinner, Paul asks for the intervention of the physiotherapist who massages him for an apparent back problem. Immediately after the American gives up the service with a double fault on the decisive point; Sinner then cancels a break point and extends to 4-1.

Another key moment at 4-2 when Sinner cancels three more break points, one of which after a ‘monster’ exchange of 46 shots at the end of which both stop exhausted. The ending is thrilling. At 5-3 Sinner serves to close the match but suffers the break. On Paul’s next serve there are two match points for Sinner but on the second the decisive passer rears up on the tape. Sinner gets a third match point and finally converts it by earning the final.

Jannik Sinner beat the American Tommy Paul in the semifinal of the ATP 1000 tournament in Toronto, thus accessing the final scheduled for Sunday. Sinner won 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 56 minutes. In the final he meets the Australian Alex de Minaur.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

