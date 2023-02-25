Of Philip Bonsignore

Andrea Agnelli speaks again in an interview after his resignation: «Uefa and Fifa have no regard for the problems of the clubs. They oppose any change. Resignation? I freed Juve from a burden”

“UEFA’s monopoly position and power must be broken to give clubs a financially stable future.” Andrea Agnelli returns to speak after the farewell to Juventus and, in a long interview with the Dutch newspaper The Telegraph, reaffirms the goodness of the SuperLega project – the British government has blocked it forever with a reform – . The former Juventus president underlines that clubs need «a future in which one does not have to fall into disgrace if one does not qualify for European football. This is a problem for every club. For this reason, I am in favor of a top-level league system in European football, with financial and sporting opportunities for every club.”

Agnelli points out that «the winners of many national and international championships are practically known in advance. Above all thanks to the income that the clubs obtain from the national market. But in a sporting competition it is important that each participant has the possibility of winning »and he adds a jab at UEFA and FIFA. “They have no regard for the club’s problems. As rulers, they want to keep everything as it is. They oppose any change. That’s why the system is not future-proof.” In this scenario, according to Agnelli, the SuperLega “is necessary because if it remains predictable as it is now, the public will move away from football”. See also Belluno at work, three news for coach Alessio Dal Pont

The former Juventus and ECA number one, the association of European clubs, also reveals a background on the reform of the Champions League format: «In 2019 we were ready, Aleksander (Ceferin, president of UEFA, ed) and I. The top clubs of all ECA leagues (around 130 European professional clubs at the time) agreed on a new format. Mid-sized clubs in the big leagues, big league executives and some federations saw the new format as a threat. For this reason Ceferin pulled back». Two years later, in April 2021, the historic split from the SuperLega would have taken place, a project that has not yet completely ended (Juve, Real Madrid and Barcelona are carrying it forward through the A22 company) and whose future hangs on the ruling of the Court of European justice expected in the spring.

Agnelli also returned to his resignation from Juventus, «resigned due to a criminal investigation that concerns me personally. I can’t say much about this because the case is ongoing. The first preliminary hearing is on March 27: there it will be decided whether the case will stop or not. I don’t want Juventus to carry this weight all this time. A new board of directors can better represent the club and has nothing to do with the allegations. Furthermore, I am free to defend myself in court against any accusation.’ A return to football in the future? “What the future holds only the future knows. We will see. For now I’m a normal football fan.