Superbike, Argentina round cancelled: decision on new venue awaits

Argentina has been canceled from the 2023 Superbike calendar. The official communication came through a note from Dorna, which specifies the geopolitical reasons for the cancellation: “The Argentine round, the final stage of the 2023 World Superbike, in the program from 13 to 15 October at the circuit of San Juan Villicum, has been cancelled. This decision it is due to the intense electoral calendar faced by the country: considering the proximity of the next national and provincial elections, Dorna, Grupo OSD and the government of San Juan have chosen to suspend the event at the San Juan Villicum circuit”

The decision on the new headquarters is awaited

The Argentina round was supposed to close the 2023 Superbike season. Following the cancellation of the stage, we await an official communication from Dorna to understand which venue will replace Argentina for the final round of the World Cup: “The FIM and Dorna will soon announce a new venue that will host the final round of the 2023 Superbike season”, reads the note released by Dorna.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

