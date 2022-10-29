An excellent weekend in Argentina for Axel Bassani, who never ceases to amaze. 23 years old, Ducati Motocorsa Racing Team, Superbike World Championship, the premier class of motorcycles derived from the Series. The Seren driver tells about himself at 360 °, with many opinions on the Argentine weekend, on his career, on his relationships and personal opinions of a simple, genuine guy who has been amazing everyone for two years now. On Saturday he obtained the fourth podium of his career, the third of the season after Race 1 and 2 in France at Magny Cours in this 2022 and the one in the wet in Barcelona in 2021.

Axel Bassani in the race (Photo by Elisa Ceschel)

Shall we start from the Argentine weekend?

“We worked well since Friday, then in race 1 we played with Jonathan Rea, so this is important. On Sunday many things changed: the temperatures, the asphalt … The Warm Up went well, in the Superpole Race we had some problems, we struggled, then in race 2 there was contact with Loris Baz, they gave me a penalty , but the dashboard didn’t fit me and I didn’t get the penalty messages. I was focused on driving, then I looked at the table on the straight and I understood. For me we were going strong and it’s good for the race in Indonesia where we can do well, we can have a good end of the season in my opinion ”.

Let’s hope the weather is mild in Indonesia …

“If it has to rain, let it rain, as long as it does not fall too hard, so as to make us run. We will see what happens. As long as we go running in the rainy season… it will always be like this ”.

The last stage is Phillip Island, a beautiful track that has given us good things in MotoGP.

“Oh yes, I’m curious, because I’ve never been to Australia. We’ll see, it’s a new track for me, let’s hope for the best “.

Did Baz accept your apology after Race 2 or not?

“Yes, at the end of the race I went to apologize to his garage with him, initially he didn’t want to talk to me, I understand that, after the race you are still full of adrenaline. That’s how it is. We later clarified. I explained to him that I didn’t want to shoot him down, I didn’t do it on purpose. I don’t want to “kill” him and anyone else, I like to run on equal terms, throwing someone to the ground is not my intention. I saw the hole, I slipped in, I felt a contact, but I didn’t think it had fallen. In fact, when they gave me the penalty I thought they gave it to me for having touched the green too many times. I didn’t really notice ”.

In race 1 we saw you fighting with Jonathan Rea, as well as being in the lead for a few passes, tell us a little about this race.

“In race 1 I felt good with the bike, I started well, I managed to get in front, I tried to set my pace and save the tires because the tire wear was high. The first few laps I didn’t even push so much, I was trying to manage. I had good sensations, then Alvaro Bautista passed me who had another step compared to everyone, like the whole weekend. I fought against Rea and we surpassed each other several times, it was fun because in any case he is a 6-time world champion (consecutively), fighting against the second year of Superbike is not something to throw away, especially given the level of competition. which is now in Superbike. It was great, I also learned some “tricks of the trade”. Certainly one of the best races of the season ”.

In Superpole Race you finished in seventh position, slightly further behind the leaders and behind the Honda of Lecuona.

“The problems started in Superpole Race, we made a change that didn’t work and so we finished seventh, which is the starting position. There is, we tried something. The temperatures have increased a lot compared to Race 1, the conditions have changed a lot and we struggled. Its part of the game”.

Race 2, or that of the “crime” …

“In Race 2 we had problems at the start, because I touched myself and lost my left aerodynamic appendage. Without this it was difficult to drive. I also had a hole in the hull. Overall we were running like Rinaldi (who finished fifth), certainly not a result to be thrown away. The bike looked like another, it seemed completely changed. I liked it until Sunday morning, from then on we struggled. That is fifth or sixth. So not a bad stuff. But I never felt like I did on Fridays and Saturdays. In Race 2, however, I enjoyed it, I made a good comeback and after that came a penalty that I don’t think is very right as Jonathan Rea also did the same maneuver in Race 1 and was not penalized. If we want to say it, I had contacts myself last year who were not penalized. I accept the penalty as much as I do not agree. I don’t like feeling sorry for myself, so it went and oh well let’s think about the next one. Going back to old episodes doesn’t make sense ”.

How happy are you with the feeling with the team?

“I’m happy with the team I have, with the bike I have. We work well and we have shown that even with fewer economic opportunities and fewer tests than everyone else we are always there to fight for the top “.

Do you mind not having the official bike?

“I have to deserve the factory bike. We hope it will arrive next year, if not the following year, more than anything else I want to do well with my team, let’s see if they give us something better for next year. I don’t make dramas and I’m not suffering ”.

We heard the voice of Barni Racing Team’s interest for you, is it true?

“Yes, it’s true, we talked to Barni, but also to Yamaha, with Kawasaki, but in the end we made our assessments and decided to continue with Motocorsa. I believe this is the best choice for us. I think it is normal to talk to other houses, we have no veto, no obligation not to speak “.

Have you talked to Ducati Aruba.it Racing?

“I’ve never talked to them. Ducati had already decided to continue with Rinaldi, so he didn’t make sense to talk ”.

How sorry are you not having a track here in the Belluno area?

“I’m sorry enough, more than just in the Belluno area, even in the Veneto. There was Adria but now they have closed it. There is practically nothing, Belluno is even worse, there is not even a cross track, there is nothing. A great pity. The possibilities in my opinion would be there. We hope that in the future, thanks to my results, something will change. Clearly, if they see riders who are doing well, they are even more inclined to do something ”.

What is the relationship between you and Lorenzo Mauri (Motocorsa Racing team manager)?

“It is not a normal relationship like with all the other team managers, because in any case it is a deep bond, as if we were two friends, with pros and cons attached. The pro is that we tell each other everything, the cons is that we fight like two friends. That’s the beauty of the team. Certainly when we fight the fights are hard but, anyway after each discussion we came out more and more strengthened and this is very good. I really like. We can only continue to do well ”.

What do you think of the race direction?

“In my opinion they should start listening to the drivers a little more, give us a hand since we go to the track, they have to listen to us here. It is we who then risk our lives. There is a safety commission made up of four pilots. But I don’t want to get in the middle of these things ”.

Is there a competing bike that has amazed you in these races?

“The Kawasaki. Not only Rea makes her go fast, but Lowes is also very fast. She amazed me as they are both strong. They are doing a good job ”.

I ask you an opinion then also on the Supersport 300 what do you think?

“They must inevitably change something, we have seen what happened. Everyone takes it into account but this winter something will change ”.