Super Bassani on the Barcelona track. The pilot from Feltre crossed the line in fifth place in Race 2 but, as long as the tire in front of him held, he was the absolute protagonist of the race that saw him fight with Rinaldi, Razgatlioglu and Rea.

Bautista took off right away, taking home the victory and the hat-trick over the weekend, behind him the podium was open until the last laps. With this result Bassani consolidated his first place in the standings of independent teams and approached Locatelli, official Yamaha rider, now only three points away in the world championship. In the morning Superpole race, “Elbocia” finished in sixteenth position.

«It was one of the most difficult weekends», Bassani commented to Motosprint, «in Race 1 we had bad luck with the front brakes and a big problem with the tire in the Superpole Race. In Race 2 we went fast but I made a mistake in choosing the front tire because halfway through the race it was already over and I just had to take it home. I see the glass half full because we fought with those in front on a track where we usually struggle, this will give us morale for the next races. In the first laps I had to push to get back up. He certainly didn’t pay for the choice of the front tire, with the other one I would have done three or four more laps and I would have been able to stay with the front ones ».

As for next year, the news on which bike will be the Feltre rider should be given shortly, but it suggests that it will probably not be an official one. «I wanted a factory bike like everyone else, but unfortunately today the results are not enough», Bassani continues to Motosprint, «we have shown what we are worth, we hope to continue like this next year as well. In 2024 we will free up a few places and we will see what we can find. In the meantime, we just have to keep working well. What has changed since the start of the season? We almost started from scratch because we didn’t test and because we changed the team. All this obviously weighed. After a few races we started to recover and in the last few we did well ».

We are 2: Bautista, Rinaldi, Razgatlioglu, Rea, Bassani, Vierge, Oettl, Lecuona, Baz, Tamburini, Bernardi, Mahias, Van Der Mark, Laverty, Nozane, Locatelli, Mercado, Konig. Unclassified: Gutierrez, Gerloff, Ponsson, Lowes, Redding. Class. world: Bautista 394, Razgatlioglu 335, Rea 327, Rinaldi 205, Locatelli 173, Bassani 170. Lowes 161, Lecuona 158, Redding 147, Vierge 99, Gerloff 92, Baz 88, Oettl 66, Mahias 47, Tamburini 34, Bernardi 32, Laverty 26 , Van Der Mark 18, Nozane 14, Fores 12, Mykhalchyk 10, Ponsson 9, Syahrin e Haslam 4, Mackenzie 3, Hickman e Mercado 2. Manufacturers ranking: Ducati 425, Yamaha 376, Kawasaki 355, Bmw 183, Honda 178. Calendar: 23-25 ​​Algarve (Portugal), 21-23 October San Juan Villicum (Argentina), 11-13 November Mandalika (Indonesia).