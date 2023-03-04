Alvaro Bautista wins Superbike Race 1 at Mandalika and obtained the first success for himself and for Ducati on the Indonesian track. Starting from third and with the great uncertainty of tire wear, the Spaniard mounted the two softest solutions available (SC1 at the front, SCX at the rear) against the more conservative choice of his rivals (SC2 and SC0). His masterful management allowed him to impose an unsustainable pace, which he maintained until the end of the race. Toprak Razgatlioglu he was unable to stem it, even with the pole position (the third in three years at Mandalika). However, the Turk finished a great race in second place, ahead of the solid Andrea Locatelli, who maintains the second position in the championship and confirms himself on the level of his more famous teammate. Great try for too Axel Bassani and Danilo Petrucci, fourth and fifth with the Panigale V4 Rs of Motocorsa and Barni Spark. A very interesting comeback in the second part of the race gave sixth place to Michael Van Der Mark. The Dutchman preceded Xavi Vierge and Dominique Aegerter, while the two factory Kawasakis of Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes do not go beyond the last two positions of the top-10. The technical route taken by the green box, especially on the Rea side, seems to have made the six-time world champion lose his bearings, as he is constantly looking for feeling and performance. One point for Lorenzo Baldassarri (15th), while Michael Ruben Rinaldi crashed at the first corner.