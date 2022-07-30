Most, 30 July 2022 – Ducati in the history of World Superbike. Alvaro’s victory Bautista in race 1 at Most in the Czech Republic Grand Prix he brought Borgo Panigale to 1000 podiums in the world championship of production derivatives. Bautista defeated his rivals for the world title, bringing the red to a historic milestone. The Spaniard is also the world leader with 246 points ahead of Rea with 229.

Fogarty the king

Great comeback of Bautista who used two drops of rain in the final phase of race 1 to reassemble Jonathan Rea and reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, up to there in command. The Spaniard then managed to take the edge in the final closing ahead of the Turkish of Yamaha and Scott Redding on Bmw, fourth Rea on Kawasaki. The victory leads to a thousand Ducati Superbike podiums ahead of Kawasaki’s 503. For the reds there are 382 victories and 184 total pole positions. The king of podiums is King Carl Fogarty with 100 ahead of Troy Bayliss with 94 and Chaz Davies with 89, followed by Corser with 60, Roche with 57 and Chili with 43. Bautista is eighth with 38.

Read also – Ducati Week, Bagnaia wins the Race of Champions