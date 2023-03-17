Home Sports SuperChallenger of Phoenix 2023: Berrettini wins again, Bellucci ko 6-4, 6-4
SuperChallenger of Phoenix 2023: Berrettini wins again, Bellucci ko 6-4, 6-4

Matthew Berrettini come back to win at SuperChallenger Of Phoenix. The Roman, who had lost his debut at Indian Wells, beat the lucky loser Matthias Bellucci (n.150 ATP) with the partials of 6-4, 6-4 in the 1st round in Arizona with a break per set, while winning 58% of points when she hit second serve. In the next round, he will face the Australian Aleksandar Vukic, number 186 in the world, who defeated the alternate Arnaldi, n.115 ATP. Berrettini, who earned a wild card after a second-round elimination in Indian Wells against Taro Daniel, is seeded number 1 in Phoenix where in 2019 he won the last of his three Challenger titles, after San Benedetto 2017 and Bergamo 2019.

