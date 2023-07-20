Supercopa Endesa, will be played in Murcia

Murcia will host the 2023 Endesa Super Cup. Barcelona, ​​Unicaja, Real Madrid and the host team will compete on 16 and 17 September for the first title of the 2023-24 season.

The ACB has reached an agreement with the Region of Murcia to bring the Endesa Super Cup to the city, which for the first time will host the tournament that opens the season.

The Palacio de los Deportes, which will be upgraded in recent weeks, is a sports hall with a capacity of more than 7,000 spectators.

