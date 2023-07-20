Home » Supercopa Endesa, will be played in Murcia
Sports

Supercopa Endesa, will be played in Murcia

by admin
Supercopa Endesa, will be played in Murcia

Murcia will host the 2023 Endesa Super Cup. Barcelona, ​​Unicaja, Real Madrid and the host team will compete on 16 and 17 September for the first title of the 2023-24 season.

The ACB has reached an agreement with the Region of Murcia to bring the Endesa Super Cup to the city, which for the first time will host the tournament that opens the season.

The Palacio de los Deportes, which will be upgraded in recent weeks, is a sports hall with a capacity of more than 7,000 spectators.

See also  Napoli, Mertens: "I'd like to play more"

You may also like

Jagr intends to detonate a transfer bomb! The...

The Orioles’ Unique Position to Land Shohei Ohtani:...

Heart attack for Massimo Mauro: emergency surgery, now...

Luxury Line of Defense: Manchester City Set to...

Seonbuchner succeeds Freund in Salzburg

Patrick Zaki is free. The hug with the...

Genoa-Retegui, here we are: it’s closing time. Transfer...

follow the 18ᵉ stage between Moûtiers and Bourg-en-Bresse

Juventus Pursues Kessié with Proposed Barter for Chiesa

Fiorentina and Juventus, agreement reached for Arthur –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy