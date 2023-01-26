The Viola win at the U-Power Stadium in Monza with goals from Amatucci and Berti: Owusu’s gem in the second half is useless for the Nerazzurri

It ends with a smile from Aquilani, who in two and a half years as Fiorentina Primavera coach has already won more than as a footballer. Five trophies to four, the latest being the Super Cup that he just won by beating Chivu’s Inter 2-1 in Monza, at the home of Berlusconi and Galliani. His contract will expire in June and there is no shortage of admirers, which is why Commisso – sitting in the gallery together with all the management – will do well to move with the renewal. On the other hand, the numbers speak for themselves and the viola cantera must remain that way, because it works wonderfully as demonstrated by the ten finals in the last six years, during which Chiesa, Vlahovic, Sottil and more were launched. Of the Inter champion of Italy just seven months ago, however, only the memory remained. The Nerazzurri have won 4 out of 15 matches in the league and only count one point in the playout zone. Last year Chivu’s team did not lose again from February onwards, until the Scudetto. Precisely by winning in Florence on October 22nd, he seemed to have made a breakthrough once again. From there, five consecutive useful results, the victory in the derby, the draw with Juve. Then, however, the relapse with the defeat against Sampdoria third last and the farewell to the Super cup. See also Milan, who is Camarda, the baby striker with over 400 goals

Goalkeeper of the future — Yet the evening began with Inter on the attack: Krastev’s mistake in disengagement, Iliev steals the ball and only appears in front of Martinelli, but the latter is very good outgoing. Born in 2006, he turned 17 a couple of weeks ago but the Italian already intends to promote him to third goalkeeper behind Terracciano and Sirigu. He will be the number one of the future, true Florentine and wearing purple since he was very young. Coach Mancini also called him up for the last stage of the national team and the reason can be understood in the 58th minute, when Martinelli relaxed on a 20-metre blow from Valentin Carboni, the latter on loan from the big players, with Inzaghi he has already made his debut in the Champions League and Serie A.

What pearls — After 25′, however, Fiorentina is already 2-0 up: it is unlocked by a splendid free-kick from Amatucci, the brains of the team who during the break for the World Cup was the absolute protagonist in the training camp with Italiano. The doubling is by Berti, who recovers the ball on the trocar, throws himself into the space and lets go a diagonal that Botis cannot reach. He is 18 years old, Fiorentina took him from Cesena, with whom even of age they had not made over 20 appearances in Serie C. The goal – the third in this 2023 – by Owusu was useless, who in the 75th minute tried to reopen everything with a fireball from outside the box. Inter go home empty handed. See also Udinese, 50 and the unknown center forward: Cioffi's group and objectives

Women’s Italian Cup — The first leg of the quarter-finals of the women’s Italian Cup was also played during the day. Fiorentina surrendered narrowly (0-1) to Milan, the goal from Piedmont, formerly on duty, was decisive. The Viola will try their best in the return match. The winner will face Roma in the semifinals, who instead scored 8 goals against Pomigliano (a record-breaking start of 2023 for the Giallorossi, with 18 goals in three matches). On the other side of the table, Juventus has already practically achieved qualification, which gets rid of the surprise Chievo (3-0 the final result), the only unseeded player who had reached the quarterfinals by beating Sassuolo. Life gets complicated for Inter, who make 3 in a time at Sampdoria. Then the Ligurians, who have lost six games in a row in the league and who haven’t scored since October, even do it twice in the second half, thus deserving the possibility of a feat on February 7th.

January 25, 2023 (change January 25, 2023 | 23:02)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

