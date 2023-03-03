Home Sports Superlega, Cardinal: “Initiative failed, there’s no point in talking about it” – Football
Sports

Superlega, Cardinal: “Initiative failed, there’s no point in talking about it” – Football

by admin
Superlega, Cardinal: “Initiative failed, there’s no point in talking about it” – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 02 – Gerry Cardinale puts a tombstone on the Super League: “The initiative has failed and there is no point in talking about it. The point should be: why did it happen? And the reason why it happened is that we I mentioned earlier, that there was a divergence between England and the Continent. I want all Serie A teams to be competitive. I want Europe to be competitive with the Premier League. The question is: how do you do that? “I think there’s an opportunity for us. If Serie A organizes itself with Ligue 1 and La Liga, there’s an opportunity to collaborate between leagues as well. But we have to walk before we run.” (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy