(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 02 – Gerry Cardinale puts a tombstone on the Super League: “The initiative has failed and there is no point in talking about it. The point should be: why did it happen? And the reason why it happened is that we I mentioned earlier, that there was a divergence between England and the Continent. I want all Serie A teams to be competitive. I want Europe to be competitive with the Premier League. The question is: how do you do that? “I think there’s an opportunity for us. If Serie A organizes itself with Ligue 1 and La Liga, there’s an opportunity to collaborate between leagues as well. But we have to walk before we run.” (HANDLE).

