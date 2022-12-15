The FIFA board member speaks out: “With UEFA everything will go back to normal for the Juventus club. The project fell apart because it had completely ignored the most important part of football: the fans”
It was difficult for everyone, but for her more. When she returned home, after the three days in Montreux that upset football, Evelina Christillin made a particular stop: “I was very tried and I went to cry at my parents’ grave. It was one of the worst experiences of my life: it was dramatic , I’m not exaggerating.
