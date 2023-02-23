England has introduced an independent regulator to prevent Premier League clubs from moving to other leagues. Also checks on balance sheets and properties

More voice to the fans

The next step of the British government was to publish its white paper on football governance proposing the creation of a regulator to implement a new licensing scheme from the Premier League. Furthermore, the supporters would have a greater say in the management of the clubssuch as changing the names or colors of the shirt (and even the crest), and would require the clubs to seek regulatory approval for any sale or transfer of a stadium. These criteria could include measures to prevent clubs from participating in closed-system breakaway competitions that harm domestic tournaments, the government said. There will also be a regulatory authority that will run a test for owners and directors with a focus on suitability and fairness of new owners and enhanced due diligence. It was not immediately clear whether there would be human rights elements in the test, after Amnesty International called on the Premier to introduce them in the wake of Newcastle’s takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Fund and following the takeover offer of Qatar for Manchester United.

Football as a Government Regulated Industry

For its part, the Premier League said its clubs would now carefully consider the government’s plan for England for become the first major nation to make soccer a government-regulated industry. It’s critical that regulation doesn’t hurt the game fans love to watch in regards to the pro system, its ability to attract investment and grow interest in the game. The government has said it will launch further consultations with key stakeholders: These new plans will put fans back at the heart of football, protect the rich heritage and traditions of our much-loved clubs and safeguard the beautiful game for future generations, said the british prime minister,



Rishi Sunak.