Informal breakfast in Madrid without the Juventus president: “Snow blocked in Turin”. And on yesterday’s pronouncement: “Having sanctioned the monopoly of UEFA, the illegitimate mistress of football, our initiative will continue in any case”

The Super League is alive. Or at least that’s what its promoters say, meeting this morning for an informal breakfast at the Ritz hotel in Madrid. On stage Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22, the company that wants to organize the Superlega, and Luis Alonso, lawyer of Clifford Chance, the firm that protects the rights of A22. In the front row sitting next to each other at the same table Florentino Pérez and Joan Laporta, presidents of two of the three clubs still faithful to the project launched and wrecked in April 2021.

ABSENCE AND CONFIRMATION — Absent Andrea Agnelli: “Turin has kept faith with its title of Winter Olympic city: the weather conditions prevented him from flying here – said Reichart, justifying the absence of the outgoing president of the Juventus club -. However, Vincenzo Ampolo is with us for Juventus”. Man of the Agnelli presidency who confirmed, like Reichart himself, that Juventus’ membership and commitment to the Super League do not change.

CONFIDENT — The meeting, which attracted a large number of journalists, had been organized the day after the publication of the non-binding opinion of the lawyer Anastasios Rantos of the European Court of Justice: from A22 it was hoped that the Greek lawyer could give an important boost to the Superleague pronouncing in their favor on the subject of the monopoly exercised in football by UEFA, however the Rantos report went in the opposite direction. An icy shower for the Superlega, but the lawyer Alonso hasn’t lost faith: “I know that the statistics say that in 80% of cases the jury follows the opinion of the lawyer, but the statistics are there to be broken. We remain confident.” See also Zaniolo at Juve, the role for Allegri: the three solutions

THE BATTLE CONTINUES — “And in any case, whatever the verdict comes next spring – added Reichart – our initiative for a more interesting and profitable football will continue. UEFA is the illegitimate master of football. We spoke to over 30 European teams in 10 different countries and they all told us that this is not the case, they want to be in control of their own destiny. Young people see 300 hours of football in Fifa23 and 10 on TV or live. We need to win them back, we can’t be satisfied with the fact that they see the highlights on TikTok”.

OPEN COMPETITION — Reichart reiterated that they are thinking of an open competition to be played during the week, not at the weekend, and that they are not thinking of attacking domestic competitions. The goal is the Champions League and UEFA: “A private structure based in Switzerland, outside the European Union, which regulates itself and which limits the freedom of the teams – reiterated the lawyer Alonso-. It does not seem fair to us and for this reason we have turned to the court of Luxembourg. We await the sentence, but the non-binding opinion of the lawyer Rantos already recognizes the UEFA monopoly”.

