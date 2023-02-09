Home Sports Superlega relaunches and changes direction, CEO ‘it will be an open tournament’ – Calcio
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 09 – The Super League is launching its new project. “There is a key message that we send to everyone: there will be no more permanent members, we want to focus on meritocracy”. Bernd Reichart, the CEO of A22 (the company that promotes the Super League) explains it in an interview with ANSA.

“We learned from the debate that concerned the initial Superlega proposal. Sporting merit is one of the fundamental principles. Both clubs and fans want an attractive and competitive competition”. The plan is for an open European league, with multiple divisions and 60/80 participating clubs qualifying based on national tournaments. (HANDLE).

