Supermarkets, shopping malls, shops and exhibitions open on May 1st

May 1st, Labor Day. Yet many will be working: not only hotels and restaurants, but also culture and large-scale retail trade, as well as many other categories. Agree or not, this is a useful map to orient yourself between extraordinary closures and openings: here’s what’s open and what’s not. Meanwhile let’s say that the choice of Ikea e you long S was to close their stores. Same choice for Coop. Among the shopping centers that remain closed are the Centronova of Villanova di Castenaso and the big reindeer of Casalecchio di Reno. Which supermarkets remain open? Let’s start fromInterspar in via dell’Industria, which on Monday follows the following times: 08:30-14:00. The Eurospar in via Mascherino and the one in via delle Armi are open from 08:30). Pam and Pamlocal Pam superstore will be open from 8 to 20 (Via Marconi, Corticella, Bellaria). The Carrefour in Piazza di Porta Castiglione is open from 8.00 to 23.45.

As for the extra food Coin of via Rizzoli remains open, but with broken hours. OVS in via Ugo Bassi from 10.00-19.30. The Castel Guelfo outlet remains open from 10.00 to 20.30.

Museums and exhibitions: extraordinary cultural openings

May 1st is the last day to visit the exhibition of MAST “Photography Grant on Industry and Work – Farah Al Qasimi, Hicham Gardaf, Lebohang Kganye, Maria Mavropoulou and Salvatore Vitale”, all united by a particular attention to the changes that affect the very essence of the work. Opening hours on Monday 1 May: 10am–8pm.

The National Art Gallery of Bologna on 1 May 2023 it will be open from 9-19. The Pinacoteca Nazionale di Bologna was founded in 1808 as a picture gallery of the Accademia di Belle Arti, the educational institution born from the ashes of the eighteenth-century Accademia Clementina. The ancient nucleus, coming from the Institute of Sciences, was later enriched by the extraordinary collection of almost a thousand paintings resulting from the suppression of churches and convents carried out after the entry of Napoleon’s troops into Bologna, between 1797 and 1810, and again following the suppressions of 1866 implemented by the new Italian state.

Il Archaeological Museum of Bologna it is also open on May 1st with the exhibition The Painters of Pompeii. Curated by Mario Grimaldi and produced by MondoMostre, the exhibition is made possible by a cultural and scientific collaboration agreement between the Municipality of Bologna, the Civic Archaeological Museum and the National Archaeological Museum of Naples which provides for the exceptional loan of over 100 works from the Roman era belonging to the collection of the Neapolitan museum. The exhibition project focuses on the figures of the pictores, i.e. the artists and craftsmen who created the decorative apparatuses in the houses of Pompeii, Herculaneum and the Vesuvius area, to contextualize their role and economic condition in the society of the time, as well as putting highlight the techniques, the tools, the colors and the models.

After the great success at the Villa Reale in Monza, the exhibition Yokai. The old prints of Japanese monsters arrives at Bolognain the sumptuous fifteenth-century rooms of Pallavicini Palace, from 7 April to 23 July 2023. Designed and produced by Vertigo Syndrome and edited by Paul Linetti, leading expert on Japanese art and curator of important private collections, the exhibition presents the fantastic world of monsters of the Japanese tradition to the Western public, through more than two hundred works from the 18th and 19th centuries, including antique prints, rare books, clothes, weapons, a samurai armour. Also on display is the extraordinary Bertocchi collection by netsuke, small ivory sculptures once used as a clasp. 1 May: 10:00 – 20:00.

There is time until Monday 1st May to admire the more than 70 paintings that retrace the artistic and human life of one of the masters of the maquis in the Palazzo delle Esposizioni of Genus Bononiae. There are the landscapes of the Maremma, the calm and primitive strength of its animals and its cowherds, the coasts dazzled by the sun, the intense “portraits of the soul”, which between the folds of the marked Tuscan-style realism allow the intimate heartbeat of interiority: it will be open to the public until Monday 1 May at Palazzo Fava (via Manzoni, 2, Bologna, extraordinary opening from 10 to 19), the Palazzo delle Esposizioni of the Genus Bononiae museum circuit, the exhibition “Factors. Humanity translated into painting”the great exhibition dedicated to Giovanni Fattori, one of the great masters of the macchia.

