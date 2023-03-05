Home Sports Supersport in Mandalika (Indonesia), Caricasulo breaks his fast and wins Race 2
Sports

Supersport in Mandalika (Indonesia), Caricasulo breaks his fast and wins Race 2

by admin
Supersport in Mandalika (Indonesia), Caricasulo breaks his fast and wins Race 2

Italian hat-trick in Race 2 of Supersport at Mandalika, where Ducati returns to victory by replicating the glories of Australia. This time I am Federico Caricasulo and the Althea team to triumph, with the rider from Ravenna who breaks a fast that began after Portimao 2019. After letting it vent Uncle Canthe duo composed by Caricasulo and Stephen Manzi he imposed himself in the first two positions with Manzi in front.

In the final part of the race, the Ducati rider made use of the most prudent tire management, regaining his lead half a lap from the finish. For him it is seventh victory in Supersport, while Manzi consoled himself with the conquest of second place in the championship behind Nicolò Bulega. The Aruba.it Racing rider outwitted Oncu for third place, concluding a difficult weekend on a high note.

Further away from the group of the former, Marcel Schrotter he finished fifth by breaking away Niki Tuulicon Raffaele De Rosa in seventh place. Eighth Jorge Navarroits ninth brand mate in Yamaha Nicholas Spinelli. Bahattin Sofuoglu complete the top-10, while Andrea Mantovani he is seventeenth. As with Superbike, a long break is now in store for Supersport as well: we’ll be back on track at Assen on 21/22/23 April.

See also  Nainggolan: 'Going back to Cagliari? He could have saved himself with me, if Giulini wants me...' | Market

You may also like

Barcelona, ​​first half horror in Zaragoza. Jasikevicius: “I...

the 2023 season in five figures

Embiid 31+10 Harden 38+10+9 The Bucks were reversed...

Sampdoria Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to...

Basketball player Morant removed from the team due...

Samuele Ceccarelli won the gold medal in the...

Bundesliga: match point for Tyrol for the championship...

Fiorentina: Italian, finally a quality match – Football

Norway, a champion factory

Wolff rages «Machine to be redone»- breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy