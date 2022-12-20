The Sala Grecale of the Porto Antico hosted tonight the delivery of the SuperTennis Awards 2022, organized by the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation in an event between sport, music and entertainment, with Max Giusti in the guise of star performer and, among others, Nicola Pietrangeli and Filippo Volandri. The recognition as best player went to Lorenzo Musetti for winning his first two ATP titles in the year that is about to end, while the trophy for best coach went to his historic coach Simone Tartarini. Among the girls, victory of Martina Trevisan, semifinalist at Roland Garros. For the “most improved” category, Francesco Passaro was awarded: he was over 500th place, he climbed up to 134th position. In the Next Gen category, victory for Matteo Arnaldi and Matilde Paoletti. Gianfranco Nirdaci was elected manager of the year, Marco Lubrano best teacher 2022, with a very long career behind him. Also awarded were Luca Arca (Wheelchair), the Spurio-Sargolini couple (men’s padel) and Calderoni Del Col Balletto (women’s padel). Gasparri-Valentini best beach tennis couple (they are number one in the world ranking). Luigi Croci best player on the TPRA circuit. Finally, the best tournament was the ATP 250 in Florence.