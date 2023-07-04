What to drink when exercising, for example running, cycling in the summer, or doing activities in environments with high temperatures? And above all, what supplements to drink when it’s hot? If the principles of a sportsman’s diet do not change between summer and winter, apart from seasonal fruit and vegetables which are always preferable and obviously do not affect performance, what changes a lot is sweating, which can vary from about half a liter of water up to almost 2 liters in particular conditions of high temperatures, humidity and environmental ventilation.

In these cases, to avoid dehydration problems, it is advisable to pay attention to the frequency with which you drink (the ideal would be drink little but often during the dayup to 2 if not 3 liters of water) and then evaluate the intensity of sporting activity to decide what to drink during and after training.

Supplements and running: which ones to drink when it’s hot

Up to an hour and a half of running or training you can safely drink plain water non-carbonated, while over 2 hours of physical activity in the summer heat it may be appropriate to resort to hydrosaline supplements.

1. Strength supplements: during training

During training you can opt for some isotonic supplementswhich have an average intestinal assimilation time and are ideal in cases of profuse but not excessive sweating.

Read also

2. Hypotonic supplements: for performance

The hypotonic supplements instead they are rapidly assimilated by the intestine and are suitable for those seeking superior sporting performance, who are engaged in intense or prolonged efforts and who have an immediate need to restore liquids and mineral salts without altering the physiological mechanism of perspiration.

3. Hypertonic supplements: for prolonged efforts

It is even more important to drink at the end of training to restore the correct salt and water balance: if the effort has been intense and prolonged, you can choose a hypertonic supplement with a high concentration of dissolved salts and sugars: they have longer assimilation times but also recall more water in the intestine.

Credits: FlickrCC Dominic Golenia

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

