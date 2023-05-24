Mindful of what many of our group experienced as kids in 1994, we decided to organize a fundraiser to support the populations affected by the floods of recent days in Emilia-Romagna.

All the money raised will then be credited to the bank account activated specifically by the Agency for territorial security and civil protection of Emilia-Romagna.

Here are ways to contribute:

📌 contributing on Wednesday 24/05 and Wednesday 31/05 at our evening meeting at the bar of Trattoria la Boccia 1919;

📌 Paypal or Postepay: WhatsApp 3513193149 for more information;

📌 by purchasing the last 5 remaining polo shirts of the group (4 sizes L, 1 size M) at a cost of €25 each: the entire proceeds will be donated.

⚠️ Each of your economic contributions will be duly recorded and immediately after having reclaimed the sum collected, we will widely disseminate the amount of money sent.

Thanks in advance to all those who will give their contribution (small or large!).

Board Supporters 1999 Alessandria