Supreme Decree 9 2023 | This is the new DS 9: elegant and refined

Looking ahead to the current season, DSCitroën’s luxury brand, has made some small changes in order to upgrade to DS 9its flagship giving it a more technological touch while expanding the range of versions with a new finish called Opera and the Esprit de Voyage collection. With this, it provides a new touch of elegance and refinement to offer a saloon with which traveling is a real pleasure due to the comfort and dynamism that it offers while being respectful with the environment.

The new DS 9 Esprit de Voyage

More technology

The most important innovation presented by the DS 9 this season is the presence of a newly designed instrument cluster that accompanies the new DS IRIS multimedia system which includes a completely revised interface that can be fully configured and customized and features IRIS natural speech recognition technology.

The 12-inch high-resolution touch screen displays a menu made up of widgets that allow direct access to all functions to control the 3D connected navigation system, air conditioning, digital sound sources and trip data. Its handling is comfortable and easy and offers a 360º view around the car through new high-resolution cameras. Provides access to features Mirror Screen, CarPlay y Android Auto through Wi-Fi or through two USB C ports, thus facilitating the connection with the mobile and being able to use applications or listen to the music that you have selected.

The interior design of the new DS 9 The interior design of the new DS 9 The interior design of the new DS 9 The interior design of the new DS 9

He connected navigation system helps the driver by choosing the most suitable route to reach the destination. It also checks traffic conditions and calculates the best routes in real time, shows danger zones, including the presence of radars (depending on the country’s legislation), as well as weather forecasts, location and prices of service stations. and the location of charging stations and public car parks. See also Favero's bet from Eclipse to the Maldives "Between football and paradise"

New Opera version

The DS 9 range incorporates a new finish called Opera which is located above the Rivoli+ version. Incorporates lots of standard equipment and technology such as, for example, the camera-controlled damping system, the extended safety pack with level 2 semi-autonomous driving, the fatigue detection system and the night vision system. To all this we must add a series of elements focused exclusively on comfort and in a very special way for the occupants of the rear seats, such as, for example, heated and ventilated side seats with a massage function, extended dual-zone automatic climate control, as well as a sunroof, electric gate, heated windshield and alarm. This version is upholstered in nappa leather with a pattern that imitates the shapes of a watch strap in three colours; ruby red, basalt black and pearl grey.

Esprit de Voyage Collection

The Esprit de Voyage collection already seen in the SUV DS 4 and DS 7 now comes to DS 9 offering a unique refinement characterized by a pale leather interior that gives it a touch of exclusivity. Light, bright colors finish off the interior with seats trimmed in a pearl gray nappa leather; Esprit de Voyage engraving of a map of Europe with spokes centered on Paris is repeated on the sills and front door badges and is also laser-engraved on the mirror caps. This collection is available in four colors: Crystal Pearl, Midnight Blue, Platinum Gray and Pearl Black.

The new DS 9 Esprit de Voyage The new DS 9 Esprit de Voyage The new DS 9 Esprit de Voyage The new DS 9 Esprit de Voyage The new DS9 Detail of the new DS 9 Esprit de Voyage

Two hybrid engines

The DS9 is offered with two plug-in hybrid engines of 250 and 360 hp, the latter with four-wheel drive. He E-Tense 250 carry a 200 hp four-cylinder PureTech engine to which is added a 110 hp electric motor. The 15.6 kWh battery offers autonomy 85 kilometers in WLTP cycle and the 7.4 kW charger allows the battery to be recharged from 0 to 100 percent in 2 hours and 23 minutes. See also Consumers, from the new ECB maxi-strike on household mortgages

He E-Tense 4x4x 360 incorporates a 200 hp four-cylinder engine and two electric motorsone of 110 CV integrated in the gearbox and another of 113 CV connected to the rear axle. The battery has a capacity of 15,6 kWh. It has top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h and ability to achieve 140 km/h in electric mode exclusively.