Surbiton Trophy 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Jurij Rodionov to claim grass-court title

Surbiton Trophy: Andy Murray beats Jurij Rodionov to win singles title – best shots

Andy Murray believes his decision to skip the French Open has been justified after making the “perfect start” to his grass-court season by winning his first title on the surface for seven years.

Murray beat Jurij Rodionov 6-3 6-2 in Sunday’s Surbiton Trophy final despite rain interrupting play for three hours.

It is Murray’s first singles title on grass since his 2016 Wimbledon win.

The 36-year-old dedicated the trophy to his four children, adding they always ask him to bring one home.

Murray skipped Roland Garros to focus on the grass-court season in a bid to boost his world ranking of 43 and be seeded at Wimbledon.

It is a decision that has paid off with his second ATP Challenger title in as many months, following his triumph at Aix-en-Provence in May.

“I’ve chosen to come and play here and in Nottingham [next week] to hopefully get lots of matches under my belt so this week has been the perfect start,” Murray said.

Earlier on Sunday, Britain’s Katie Swan lost 2-6 6-4 7-6 (7-1) to Belgian Yanina Wickmayer in the women’s final.

Swan, 24, would have overtaken the injured Emma Raducanu as British number one with victory but lost out after two hours and 38 minutes.

‘I’m bringing home a trophy, kids’

Murray took just one hour and 10 minutes – on court at least – to see off Rodionov and never looked troubled once he had broken the world number 134’s serve six games in.

His main regret, however, was that the lengthy rain interruption denied his four children the chance to witness him lift a trophy in the flesh.

“My kids are always asking me when I go away if I am going to come home with a trophy – and it’s been rare over the last few years,” he said.

“They actually came two minutes before the rain started and my wife had to take them back home so they missed the end of the match.

“But I think they watched it on TV – so Sophia, Edie, Teddy and Lola, I’ll bring you all a trophy tonight.”

Murray produced an impressive display of big serving and returning to brush aside his Austrian opponent in commanding fashion.

He saved a break point in the opening game against Rodionov – and that was the only one he would face as he hit eight aces and numerous other unreturnable serves in a dominant display.

Murray was a break and 0-40 up against serve in the second set when rain forced the players off court at about 15:20 BST – but needed just 12 points to see out victory when play finally resumed.

Swan defeat hands Boulter number one spot

At several stages of the women’s final, Swan looked like she had both the title and the British number one spot firmly in her grasp as she assumed command against 33-year-old Wickmayer.

Swan twice broke serve in the opening set, while saving five break points on her own serve, to win five successive games from 2-1 down.

The Briton went an early break up in both the second and third sets but was pegged back on each occasion as errors began to creep in.

And although she saved two match points in the deciding set, Wickmayer dominated the tie-break to seal a 20th career title and her first on grass.

Swan had never previously lost a final, winning all 12 she had reached, but defeat means Katie Boulter – who lost in the semi-finals at Surbiton to Wickmayer – instead takes over from Raducanu at the head of the British rankings.

“It’s been an amazing week for me, it’s been such a good event and it’s been really fun for me because I’ve had a lot of friends and family with me this week,” Swan said in her on-court interview.

“My mum was meant to fly home on Thursday and then again on Saturday but I kept winning so she decided to stay. I’m just sorry I couldn’t get the win.”