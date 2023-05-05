I

l surf in Ireland can give unexpected emotions, if you know where they are the best waves you can have a great time (and then have a beer in a pub).

Thrill seekers, but also those who just want to get close to perfect waters for surfing, they will find the perfect wave waiting for them on the island of Ireland. Here is a short list of the best spots.

Surf in Ireland, where the best waves are

Northern storm surges

Near the north coast of the island, Northern Ireland extend ckilometers of golden beaches, washed by the ocean waves.

In County Antrim, Portrush It’s a prime surfing spot, with two beaches offering waves to suit all abilities. Nearby Whiterocks Beach, tucked under beautiful limestone cliffs, e White Park Baynear the Giant’s Causeway, are ideal destinations for experienced surfers.

Read also

‘charming Benone Strand, seven miles long, in County Londonderry, is perfect for beginners and enjoys the deputation of having small and regular waves. At the eastern end it is also dominated by the enchanting Mussenden Temple, one of the most particular and enigmatic points of “Game of Thrones”. It is not far away Castlerockwith its famous waves, defined in jargon as “right-hand”.

Bundoran, in County Donegal, is another of the best surf spots on the island, with impressive waves crashing onto pristine beaches. Here is The Peak, a reef break that attracts surfers from all over the world: the location has hosted the European Surfing Championships several times and is known by surfers as ” the cold Paradise”.

From the west

Heading west are some literally epic surf spots along the spectacular Wild Atlantic Way.

Mullaghmore HeadCounty Sligo, is regarded as one of Europe’s premier big wave resorts, which they measure up to 12 meters. For easier surfing you can reach the splendid Enniscrone Beach and Strandhill, while those looking for a tougher challenge must go to Easkey, famous for its two reef breaks.

Even in rugged County Mayo, surfers can enjoy uncrowded beaches like Belmulletand can count on constant breaks along the expanse of the beautiful Carrownisky Strand.

And serious surfers look to County Clare, where it’s located l’onda di Aileen. Created by a precise combination of stormy conditions and easterly winds, the swell just rises off the famous Cliffs of Moher and can reach a dizzying height of 15 meters. Further along the coast, picturesque Lahinch also offers plenty of surfing opportunities.

south surf

The calmer waves off the southern coast of the island are perfect for beginners and intermediate level surfers.

Beautiful County Kerry offers spectacular scenery for lovers of this sport and reaching Inch Beach, lunga 3 km, on the Dingle Peninsula, white sand and waves that look like brushstrokes are a happy constant. Also ideal is Ballybunion, offering over 6km of sand and cliffs.

A Inchydoney Beachnear Clonakilty in County Cork, the river break is ideal for accompanied beginners and doesn’t attract large crowds, making it an ideal place to get your first ride on the waves.

And if you are a family and want to find a good compromise for each level, this is the right place TramoreCounty Waterford – has truly perfect peaks for everyone and no one is disappointed!

Photo: irlanda.com

Advertising