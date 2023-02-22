Home Sports Surfer Marcio Freire dies overwhelmed by a wave in Nazaré- Corriere TV
Sports

The 47-year-old Brazilian was hit by Portuguese waves famous for their height and violence

(LaPresse) Marco Freire47-year-old Brazilian, pioneer of the «big wave surfing», died overwhelmed by a wave in Nazaréin Portugal, on January 5th. Beach, a hundred kilometers north of Lisbon, where the best surfers in the world meet to ride the violent Portuguese waters. Rescue efforts were useless. The sportsman’s heart had already stopped in cardio-respiratory arrest. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE

January 7, 2023 – Updated January 8, 2023 , 2:13 pm

