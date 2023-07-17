surfer Michel Bourez dreams of returning to the top of the wave, at home in Polynesia

Michel Bourez participates in the Outerknown Tahiti Pro, a stage of the world championship which takes place in Teahupoo, French Polynesia, on August 18, 2022. JEROME BROUILLET / AFP

“Teahupoo, for everyone, it’s the end of the road, but for the locals, it’s the beginning. » And for Michel Bourez, this wave located twenty minutes by oar from the shore of this village located in the depths of the island of Tahiti, announced by a rusty sign as the most dangerous in the world, was even more than a beginning: a revelation. The 37-year-old surfer has been practicing this thick and powerful “left” since the end of the 1990s. And dreams of still being there in a year, to represent France at the Olympic Games.

On July 27, 2024, when the Olympic event begins, he hopes to be able to shine in his garden, “in the face of this hallucinating decor”, between turquoise lagoons and lush flora, with Mount Roonui and its 1,332 meters as a backdrop. And to live up to his nickname, “the Spartan”, he who loves nothing so much as « surf du gros ».

“My first time there, I was 14 years old. The waves were rather small for the spot, but there was the whole older generation of pro surfers in the water and I watched and learned a lot. » To the point of becoming one of the undisputed masters of this monster with a reef on the surface of the water which scratches the skins and can break the bones.

“This wave inspires me more than any other”

The wave did not spare him. In 2015, he was seriously injured during a free surfing session, out of competition. Assessment: left hand and a fractured vertebra. “It didn’t calm me down, on the contrary! Since I live an hour from Teahupoo, I run there as soon as it’s in good condition… This wave inspires me more than any other. »

At the end of March, when The world met Michel Bourez, there was no question of Teahupoo for him. The surfer was struggling to recover from a fall from a skateboard six weeks earlier that left him with a broken hand. The appointment was given in one of his favorite restaurants, around a carpaccio of tuna with coconut milk which can be tasted under foggers as the humidity is unbearable. We are in Paea, a small town crossed by the road that surrounds the island of Tahiti, 18 kilometers south of Papeete, the capital.

“I have lived here for fifteen years with my wife and two children. It’s a paradise with its white sand beaches and coconut palms, and a real beautiful playground for training! » Reduced to a few sessions of free surfing, Michel Bourez has enough to occupy himself. A star on the island, he is Paris 2024 ambassador for young people, a role he takes very seriously. In one year, he will have visited hundreds of primary schools and met thousands of children.

