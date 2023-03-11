Home Sports surpasses Stenmark in the special slalom of Are-breaking latest news
The US champion wins in Sweden and rises to 87 victories in the World Cup: surpassed Ingemar Stenmark. In Odermatt the absolute men’s cup

The US champion Mikaela Shiffrin won the slalom in Are, Sweden, valid for the Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup, with a time of 1’41″77, ahead of the Swiss Holdener (+0″92) and the Swedish Swenn -Larsson (+0”95). Better than the blue Marta Rossetti, who finished 19th. With this success Shiffrin rises to 87 victories in the World Cup, an absolute record in skiing: she has in fact surpassed the 86 victories of the legend Ingemar Stenmark, who for many years seemed unattainable, writing a new page in the history of sport.

March 11, 2023 (change March 11, 2023 | 14:29)

