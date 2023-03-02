CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13.27: Norway gold, Germany silver, Sweden bronze. This is the result of the women’s relay, appointment tomorrow with the men’s relay. Thanks for following us and have a nice day!

13.26: Gimmler, Henning, Fink and Carl silver for Germany, Ribom, Andersson, Karlsson and Dahlqvist bronze with much regret for Sweden

13.25: Canada eighth, the Czech Republic ninth and Switzerland tenth complete the top ten

13.24: T. Weng, Slind, Oestberg and Kalvaa: they are the heroines of Planica for Norway which returns to the top step of the women’s podium after a first part of fasting from victories

13.23: France manages to win by a whisker with Quintin beating Sanfilippo. Seventh place for Italy which gains one position over Beijing

13.22: Fifth place for the United States, disappointment of this relay. We await the sprint between France and Italy for sixth place

13.21: Silver for Germany and bronze for Sweden with Dahlqvist who regulates Parmakoski as expected in the sprint. Finland is fourth

13.20: FIRST WORLD GOLD IN THE WOMEN’S FIELD FOR NORWAY WHICH TRIUMPHS SOLITARY!

13.19: Norway always alone 600 meters from the finish line

13.16: At km 17.9 Norway ahead, at 19 “Germany, at 36” Sweden and Finland. Parmakoski reaches Dahlqvist and will try to detach it. At 1’30” USA, at 2’31” Italy and France

13.15: Parmakoski is catching up with Dahlqvist

13.13: At km 17 Norway with Kalvaa always alone in the lead, at 13 “Germany, at 29” Sweden, at 32 “Finland, at 1’06” USA, at 2’17” Italy and France

13.12: Parmakoski chasing Dahlqvist. Sweden also risks falling off the podium

13.10: At km 15.9 Norway always in front, Germany at 8 ″, Sweden at 16 ″, Finland at 22 ″

13.09: Norway in the lead at the third change, Germany at 6 ″, Sweden at 15 ″, Finland at 21 ″, the USA at 49 ″, Italy at 1’50 ″, France at 1’54 ″

13.07: At km 14.4, Norway ahead, Germany at 6 ″, Sweden at 10 ″, Finland at 16 ″, USA at 47 ″

13.05: Oestberg picks up the pace, Sweden and Germany a few meters away, Finland further back

13.04: At km 12.9 Sweden, Norway, Germany ahead, Finland loses a few meters, the United States at 39 “, France and Italy at 1’30”

13.02: At km 12 Sweden, Norway, Germany and Finland ahead, at 38 “USA, at 1’21” France, Italy and Canada

13.01: Diggins is trying to get back under but the first two US fractionalists have made a half-disaster

13.00: The leading group is reunited: Sweden, Norway, Germany and Finland in front

12.59: The leading group could be quickly reunited. At km 10.9 Germany and Finland ahead, Norway and Sweden at 4″, USA at 44″, Italy, France and Canada at 1’27″

12.57: At the exchange Germany and Finland ahead, at 6 ″ Norway, at 9 ″ Sweden, at 48 ″ USA with Brennan who fell, at 1’24 “Italy, Canada, France, at 1’34” Switzerland

12.55: Fall for Andersson uphill, the leading group breaks up. Germany leaves, Finland at 2″, Norway at 4″, Sweden at 7″

12.52: At km 7.9 the situation does not change in front of Sweden, Norway, Germany and Finland, at 33 ″ USA

12.47: At km 7 Sweden, Norway, Germany and Finland, at 23 ″ USA, at 52 ″ Slovenia, at 59 ″ France, Italy and Canada

12.45: At km 5.9 in front of Sweden, Norway, Germany and Finland, at 16 “Slovenia and the USA, at 42” France, Italy and Canada

12.43: At the first change: ahead of Sweden, Norway, Germany and Finland, at 14 ″ Slovenia, at 21 ″ USA, at 38 ″ Canada, at 41 ″ Italy and France

12.42: At km 4.4 Sweden, Norway, Germany and Finland, at 8 ″ Slovenia, at 17 ″ USA, at 25 ″ Canada, at 33 ″ Italy

12.40: On the climb, four remain in front: Sweden, Norway, Germany and Finland, Slovenia breaks away and Canada, joined by the USA. Comarella further back, is now in great difficulty

12.39: Canada is back in the leading group, Italy and the USA are not. Ahead of Sweden, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, Canada and Finland, USA and Italy at 9″, France at 14″, Switzerland at 34″

12.37: A group of five athletes is formed in front: Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland and Slovenia in front, Italy remains behind

12.35: Sweden, Germany, Norway and Finland ahead, Italy in ninth place in the second km

12.34: Already on the hook Anna Comarella who seems to be struggling to keep up with the leading group of 10 teams

12.31: At km 0.9 Sweden, Germany and Norway ahead, Latvia breaks away

12.30: The relay has started, only 13 teams at the start

12.28: Gimmmler (Ger), Ribom (Swe), Matintalo (Fin), T. Weng (Nor), Swirbul (Usa), Weber (Sui), Comarella (Ita), Ducordeau (Fra) starts in the first fraction

12.25: Italy, without podium ambitions, still wants to follow up on some good individual performances seen so far in the world championship with a positive result in the team event. Anna Comarella, Cristina Pittin, Francesca Franchi and Federica Sanfilippo will be the components of the tricolor relay, selected by the blue technical staff.

12.22: In the current season, only one relay took place but over an anomalous distance and without many protagonists. For the record, it should be remembered that on 5 February the snows of Dobbiaco saw Norway triumph (Weng H., Kalvå, Østberg, Theodorsen) ahead of Sweden (Ribom, Andersson, Ilar, Sundling) and the USA (Swirbul, Brennan, Diggins, Kern). Italy (Pittin, Comarella, Franchi, Sanfilippo) finished sixth.

12.19: Despite its dissolution, which took place more than thirty years ago, the Soviet Union is still today the most successful nation ever and is destined to remain so at least until 2027! The USSR has in fact won 9 of the first twelve world titles up for grabs (1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1991), also signing the record, still unbeaten, of consecutive successes (six). Norway has risen to second position among the most famous countries, excelling overall 7 times (1982, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021) and overtaking Russia, which in the 1990s had continued the winning tradition of Soyuz Sovetskich Socialističeskich Respublik, triumphing on 5 consecutive occasions (1993, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2001).

12.16: A battle for gold is expected between Sweden (big favorite) and Norway. Germany, Finland and the USA are the candidates for the bronze medal or in any case a place on the podium, while Italy can aspire to sixth place, given the excellent condition of some of its athletes.

12.13: It is a particularly significant competition for the fair sex, since it is the only one to have been part of the World Cup program since the first edition open to women, namely that of 1954.

12.10: Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the women’s relay on the distance of 4×5 km valid for the 2023 World Championship in Planica

Photo: LaPresse

