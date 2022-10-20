Susanna De Zolt, of restarts, she really knows how. Because she, due to an operation, she remained on the edge of the green rectangle for four seasons. But she, with willpower and boundless passion, she was able to get back on track. And carve out new satisfactions. Just like the Dolomiti Bellunesi, which after the first stop in the women’s championship of Excellence (0-1 against Saronecaneva) is ready to get back on the road. And to do so, she is also inspired by the example of the 22-year-old who works in the right lane.

«I approach football at the age of 5, 6, thanks to my neighbor: Gianni. But I start to play in a team only from the Beginners, with the males, then the female formation of the Dolomites is born, then again with the males, until my arrival in Belluno, in the Keralpen. Finally, after a long stop, here I am ».

SALVATION

De Zolt has no doubts: «Football for me is salvation. He has always helped me to get out of different situations. And it is commitment, sacrifice, fun, sharing. Everything that accompanies me in everyday life. It is the most effective relief valve ». Her humility has always distinguished her: «I still have to learn a lot, but my strengths include speed. Plus, I can get by with both feet. I also think I have a good vision of the game, despite my various shortcomings ». The match to remember dates back to the 2017-2018 vintage: «Against Montecchio, goal scored in the 3-2m header. A goal that earned him the top of the table. And all the girls from the Primavera had scored, from 15 to 17 years old ».

SHOP WINDOW

The showcase in the Dolomites is relevant: «It is a good opportunity to make it clear that we too exist and to show that girls can play football too. The main objective? Create a united and competitive team, always trying to give the best. Then, useless to fool myself, I was born with the idea that you compete to win. Therefore, we hope to bring home the championship and maybe the cup ».

FRIENDS

More than companions, the Dolomites are friends: «I get along well with all of them – explains Susanna – but with Roberta Cappellano there is a special relationship. I have known her for at least seven years: we are “accomplices” and we have the ability to be very serious on the pitch and much less off. I know that I can count on you in case of need. But I must say that, in general, I found a good collective ».

The same collective called to face, on Sunday 23 (3.30 pm), a demanding trip to the field of Bassanese, fourth in the class and -2 by the athletes of Mr. Pellicanò: currently second.