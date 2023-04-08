Sushi is a very popular dish originating in Japan that has spread all over the world. He comes often advertised as a healthy mealBut not all types of sushi are created equal. Indeed, some sushi rolls can be high in calories and fat, which can be harmful to health if consumed in excess. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the highest-calorie, high-fat pieces of sushi.

Sushi e calorie

Sushi can be a healthy food when made with nutritious ingredients and eaten in moderation. THE Sushi rolls typically contain rice, raw fish or other seafood, vegetables, and seaweed, all ingredients that are low in calories and high in protein and essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids. However, the nutritional value of sushi can vary greatly depending on the ingredients used and how the sushi is prepared.

Some types of sushi rolls they can be high in calories and fat if they contain fried ingredients or if they are filled with mayonnaise or other high-calorie sauces. Additionally, sushi rice is often seasoned with sugar and vinegar, which can add calories and carbohydrates. It’s important to watch portion sizes and choose sushi rolls with nutrient-rich ingredients to maximize health benefits.

The most caloric and fat-rich pieces of sushi

Tempura: Tempura is a Japanese dish made from battered and fried seafood or vegetables. While tempura can be delicious, the frying process adds a significant amount of fat and calories to the food. Tempura is sometimes used as a filling in sushi rolls, which can make the rolls high in calories. Also read these 3 foods to fry without problems.

Cheese cream: Cream cheese is often used in Western-style sushi rolls, where it is paired with ingredients such as smoked salmon and avocado. Although cream cheese adds a creamy, delicious flavor to sushi, it’s also high in calories and fat. Some sushi restaurants offer low-fat cream cheese as a healthier option.

Mayonnaise: Mayonnaise, even in its spicy version, is a sauce that although it can add a delicious touch to sushi rolls, is also high in calories and fat. Some sushi restaurants offer light or low-fat versions of spicy mayonnaise.

Salsa Eel: what is also mistakenly called eel sauce is a sweet and tasty sauce made from soy sauce, sugar and other ingredients. It is often used as a condiment or dipping sauce for sushi and can add a significant amount of calories and sugar to the dish.

Avocado: Avocado is a healthy source of monounsaturated fat and fiber, but it is also high in calories. While a small amount of avocado in a sushi roll can be a healthy addition, larger portions can add calories. Also read why eating avocados may be good for you but not good for the environment.

Fried toppings: Some sushi rolls are topped with fried ingredients such as onion rings, crispy noodles, or breadcrumbs. While these toppings can add a crunchy texture to sushi, they’re also high in calories and fat.

Generous portions of riceTips: Sushi rice is high in carbohydrates, so large portions of rice in sushi rolls can add calories. Some sushi restaurants offer brown rice or quinoa as a healthier alternative to traditional sushi rice.

Browse the gallery and discover in detail which types of sushi contain the most calories.

READ ALSO: Does sushi make you fat?

How to reduce calories in sushi

While these sushi rolls may be high in calories and fat, there are many types of sushi that are low in calories and fat. For example, sushi rolls made with vegetables or lean protein sources like tuna or salmon are typically low in calories and fat. If you want to enjoy sushi without consuming too many calories or fat, it’s important to choose well. Opt for rolls prepared with vegetables or lean protein sources and avoid those that are fried or contain mayonnaise. In conclusion, sushi can be a healthy meal if eaten in moderation and choosing the right pieces. It’s important to be aware of high-calorie and high-fat sushi rolls and choose wisely to avoid consuming too many calories and fat.

Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash

Advertising