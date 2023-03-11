10
- On Thursday, as the latest storm sweeps throught the Bay Area, San Francisco opened up a restricted number of shelter beds for unhoused individuals. The beds are first-come, first serve, and according to Supervisor Matt Dorsey who posted them on Twitterthey’re at the Next Door Shelter, Sanctuary, MSC Southand Canon Kip Senior Center. [KTVU]
- The Oakland Police made an arrest Friday in the fatal stabbing of 53-year-old Curtis Marsha member of the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus, which occurred Saturday near Lake Merritt. The suspect, 38-year-old Sweven Waterman, has been charged with murder, but the motives of the alleged crime and relationship between the victim and suspect are still unknown. [KTVU]
- A Golden Girls pop-up restaurant is coming to SoMa starting Wednesday, April 26. Tickets are reportedly for sale online via BucketListers, starting at $40. [SF Eater]
- After the San Francisco 49ers’ disappointing Super Bowl performance, the rookie quarterback Brock Purdy went successful surgery on his right elbow and he might be fully recovered by regular season. [ABC7]
- Snowed-in, starving cattle up in Humboldt County received some airdropped hay from the California National Guard and some helicopters, the Humboldt County Sheriff said. [ABC7]
- The San Francisco mansion featured in the Princess Diaries franchise was listed for sale at nearly $9M this week, and you can see the pictures of it here. [KRON4]
- Lilly Contino, a San Francisco trans woman who’s a full-time content creator, captured the horrific harassment she experienced at the Cheesecake Factory at Union Square on Thursday afternoon in a now viral TikTok. [breaking latest news]
Image via Unsplash/Denys Nevozhai.