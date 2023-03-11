Home Sports Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Singer in Oakland’s Gay Men’s Chorus
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Singer in Oakland’s Gay Men’s Chorus

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Singer in Oakland’s Gay Men’s Chorus
  • On Thursday, as the latest storm sweeps throught the Bay Area, San Francisco opened up a restricted number of shelter beds for unhoused individuals. The beds are first-come, first serve, and according to Supervisor Matt Dorsey who posted them on Twitterthey’re at the Next Door Shelter, Sanctuary, MSC Southand Canon Kip Senior Center. [KTVU]
  • The Oakland Police made an arrest Friday in the fatal stabbing of 53-year-old Curtis Marsha member of the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus, which occurred Saturday near Lake Merritt. The suspect, 38-year-old Sweven Waterman, has been charged with murder, but the motives of the alleged crime and relationship between the victim and suspect are still unknown. [KTVU]
  • A Golden Girls pop-up restaurant is coming to SoMa starting Wednesday, April 26. Tickets are reportedly for sale online via BucketListers, starting at $40. [SF Eater]
  • After the San Francisco 49ers’ disappointing Super Bowl performance, the rookie quarterback Brock Purdy went successful surgery on his right elbow and he might be fully recovered by regular season. [ABC7]
  • Snowed-in, starving cattle up in Humboldt County received some airdropped hay from the California National Guard and some helicopters, the Humboldt County Sheriff said. [ABC7]
  • The San Francisco mansion featured in the Princess Diaries franchise was listed for sale at nearly $9M this week, and you can see the pictures of it here. [KRON4]
  • Lilly Contino, a San Francisco trans woman who’s a full-time content creator, captured the horrific harassment she experienced at the Cheesecake Factory at Union Square on Thursday afternoon in a now viral TikTok. [breaking latest news]
RELATED: Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus Member Stabbed And Killed In His Own Lake Merritt Apartment Building [SFist]

Image via Unsplash/Denys Nevozhai.

