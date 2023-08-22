Suspended Owen Farrell will miss England’s first two games

Owen Farrell at Twickenham, February 4, 2023, during the Six Nations Tournament match against Scotland. GLYN KIRK / AFP

The captain of the England Rugby team, Owen Farrell, whose red card against Wales was confirmed on appeal on Tuesday evening August 22 by the organizing committee of the summer test matches, will miss the first two matches of the 2023 World Cup of the XV de la Rose, against Argentina then Japan.

The opener, finally suspended for four matches, was sent off on August 12 in the victory over Wales (19-17) after a dangerous tackle from third line Taine Basham.

On August 15, the Disciplinary Commission of the Organizing Committee of the Summer Nations Seriespreparation meetings for the World Cup organized in France from September 8 to October 28, had canceled the red card of the English opener for which he risked up to six weeks of suspension.

The decision to exclude him had been taken by the “bunker”, a referee having the possibility of viewing the images in an isolated place during the meeting.

A committee, made up of Australian officials, overturned this exclusion and announced that the player was “free to play again immediately”. This decision had provoked an outcry from many rugby players, including several players from the Pacific Islands, such as the Tongan center of Toulouse Pita Ahki or the former Samoan international Daniel Leo.

Wrong decision

Two days later, World Rugby, the governing body of world rugby, announced that it was appealing this non-suspension. The appeal committee, meeting on Tuesday, “decided unanimously that during the first instance hearing, the Disciplinary Committee should have taken into account the player’s attempt to wrap his opponent in the tackle: this point was not included in the initial decision. Following the review of this key element by the appeal committee, it was determined that the referee was correct in making the decision to show a red card. to Farrell,” she said in a statement.

For the appeal committee, “the decision of the [première] Disciplinary Committee to transform the red card into a yellow card was manifestly wrong”. Given the player’s acceptance of his fault, the sanction was reduced to four games.

Owen Farrell did not participate in the defeat of England in Ireland on Saturday (29-10) in Dublin, which is equivalent to a first suspension match, he will therefore miss the next three matches of the XV de la Rose: Saturday against Fiji at Twickenham, September 9 against Argentina in Marseille and September 17 against Japan in Nice, the latter two counting for Pool D of the 2023 World Cup.

The World with AFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

