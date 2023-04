As expected, Rapid defender Michael Sollbauer has to watch the cup final on Sunday (8.30 p.m., live on ORF1). The player was banned for two games after his assault against Salzburg (1-1) in the Admiral Bundesliga on Wednesday, one of which was conditionally suspended for six months.

This was announced by the Bundesliga after the meeting of the responsible Senate 1. Sollbauer is available again for Rapid in the next league game in Salzburg.