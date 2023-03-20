Austria Klagenfurt’s coach Peter Pacult was sentenced to a one-game suspension by the Bundesliga criminal senate on Monday and is therefore not allowed to sit on the bench at the start of the championship group. His player Florian Rieder also has to watch a game.

Both had seen the red card in the 2: 4 on Sunday at Austria Lustenau, Pacult for criticizing an official, Rieder for foul play.

