Home Sports Suspension for Klagenfurt coach Pacult – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Suspension for Klagenfurt coach Pacult – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Suspension for Klagenfurt coach Pacult – sport.ORF.at

Austria Klagenfurt’s coach Peter Pacult was sentenced to a one-game suspension by the Bundesliga criminal senate on Monday and is therefore not allowed to sit on the bench at the start of the championship group. His player Florian Rieder also has to watch a game.

Both had seen the red card in the 2: 4 on Sunday at Austria Lustenau, Pacult for criticizing an official, Rieder for foul play.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Not perfect, but it works!Arsenal officially announced the signing of Jorginho to hit the Premier League title – yqqlm

You may also like

The biathlon exodus does not end! Another elite...

Marco Tardelli at the UN to speak to...

LA SPORTIVA, A COMPANY THAT GROWS IN DOUBLE...

Sergio Perez won the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian...

Record viewing figures for Cheltenham Festival help ITV...

Penalties in Liberec? According to the commission, the...

Castelfidardo-Osimana: the real derby, the face-to-face one

Thiem in the first Miami round against Sonego

The Forever Card #24 – Sport Marketing News...

the report cards that we didn’t like —...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy