Suspension of Public Opening: Temporary Closure of Huangshi Olympic Sports Center National Gymnasium

Suspend opening to the public! Yellowstone people don’t run away

Eastern Chu Evening News
2023-07-04 13:13:33

Notification

Dear customers and friends:

Due to the needs of events, Huangshi Olympic Sports Center National Gymnasium is temporarily closed. The relevant matters related to the opening and operation are hereby notified as follows:

National Gymnasium (Badminton Court, Basketball Court): Closed on July 8 (Saturday) from 8:30 to 18:30.

Swimming pools, stadiums, table tennis rooms, tennis courts, and outdoor futsal courts are open for business.

Sorry for the inconvenience! Please continue to pay attention to the WeChat official account of Huangshi Olympic Sports Center. Your support is our driving force. Customer Service Hotline: 0714-3288500 (National Gymnasium); 0714-3093666 (Swimming Pool).

Aiqi (Huangshi) Culture and Sports Operation Management Co., Ltd.

July 3, 2023

