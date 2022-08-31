the case

«We have to look at the facts and admit that Red Bull at Spa was faster than us». From home Ferrari, Mattia Binotto analyzes the defeat in Belgium and admits the superiority of the opponent. Verstappen has 98 points of advantage over Leclerc and 93 over his teammate Perez, who must always step aside from the contract: he just needs a series of third places from here to the end to repeat the world title.

Inevitably, whoever wins over some small suspicion pulls it back. According to unconfirmed rumors, Red Bull in Singapore will mount a new lightened frame of six kilos which, translated into performance, are worth a couple of tenths per lap. In Formula 1 this is on average the difference between a first and a second place.

«We would never be able to introduce a lighter frame in the season for simple budget cap reasons. I would be very surprised if other teams succeeded », the Ferrari team principal is amazed. Producing a new frame costs a million: Red Bull is ready to make one just a couple of months after complaining of not being able to make it to the end of the year with the accounts.

The budget cap, or expense cap, was introduced last year to stem the escalation of costs and level the values ​​on the track: this year it is 140 million dollars, then increased by 3.1 percent to cover the ‘inflation. The smaller teams do not even touch the roof, but in this way they bring the richer teams closer. The system works if the control is fierce and this does not seem to be the case.

The audit work on the 2021 accounts has not yet been completed. The expenses will certainly be correct and justified, but then why examine them? What if for any reason, error, omission, wrong interpretation they are not? The protagonists all agree on one fact: at this point the sporting result of last year cannot be canceled. But the FIA, which is the referee of the championship and to whom the controls are entrusted, can intervene on the 2022 season.

Formula 1 historically ranks on the border between lawful and illegal, on the concept of limit and on the gray areas of the regulations. Those who find the most daring interpretation prevail, as long as it is lawful. For this reason, the Federation has access to the technical secrets of the ten teams and employs about fifty engineers to check their validity. For the checks on the budget cap, on the other hand, the experts are a tenth, struggling with immature regulations to be discovered and interpreted.

“It would be very negative if a championship were decided in some way by financial regulations and not by sports or technical ones,” says Binotto. From the Red Bull home they point out, with a dose of perfidy, that the off-track and accidents caused by Sainz and Leclerc must have weighed on Ferrari’s budget. The challenge continues off the track. –

