Sustainability, PUMA launches Voices of a RE:GENERATION – Sport Marketing News

PUMA recently launched Voices of a RE:GENERATION, an initiative to incorporate youth perspectives into the company’s sustainability strategy. The project, which builds on the findings of PUMA’s “Conference of the People” event, involves four thought leaders from Europe and the United States as consultants.

Three times a year, Alice Aedy, Andrew Burgess, Luke Jaque-Rodney and Jade Roche will meet with PUMA’s Chief Sourcing Officer, Chief Product Officer and members of the brand’s sustainability team. The group will offer their insights and recommendations on how the brand can improve its sustainability practices.

Or, as PUMA puts it, “they’ll make their opinions, suggestions and critiques heard. No circumstantial speeches. No egos. Just an honest and direct discussion. Translated into action”.

By actively involving the younger generation, PUMA intends to make its sustainability initiatives more accessible and transparent.

The company’s effort is to take concrete measures to ensure that the voices of the youngest are included in the decision-making processes.