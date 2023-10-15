SUUNTO PRESENTS THE NEW RACE

With SUUNTO RACE you can easily track your training, recovery and progress. By measuring heart rate variability (HRV), you can evaluate your recovery status and compare the most recent values ​​with long-term ones, analyzing whether recovery is compromised. Free, detailed maps can be downloaded directly to the watch, so athletes can always find their route, even offline. SUUNTO RACE has exceptional battery life: you can train for 40 hours uninterrupted, with exact GPS localization , and in daily mode the watch can last up to 26 days.SUUNTO RACE is available in titanium and stainless steel versions. Both models are tested to Suunto standards, are military-proven and can withstand weather conditions from -20° C to +55° C. The watch features a robust sapphire crystal glass and is waterproof up to 100 meters.

Athletes can now see a detailed overview of their training load, recovery and progress directly on the watch. Statistics provided by advanced tracking can be used to ensure goals are achieved each week. The data is compared to the average of the previous weeks, making it easy to stay on course. By measuring heart rate variability (HRV), athletes can evaluate their recovery status and compare and analyze current values ​​with individual HRV over a long period of time. term. To optimize your training, you can create training plans in the Suunto App or partner services and sync them with your watch for real-time guidance and coaching. 95 sport modes and the SuuntoPlus™ Store offers over 50 sport apps directly on the watch .

SUUNTO RACE supports multiple outdoor and indoor sports with over 95 sport modes. Each sport mode has two to four workout views where you can see key stats during your workout, plus a map view when you’re training outdoors. New features include Strava segments for sports like running and cycling and a new motion feature to add metrics when calculating training intensity, such as for weight training and ball sports.

The display can be individually adjusted to your needs, so that during the race one glance is enough to get all the important information. Instead of memorizing the race route, you can view the route and the most important waypoints on the map. When racing in the dark, SUUNTO RACE’s high-resolution AMOLED display makes it easy to find the finish line thanks to unparalleled brightness.

