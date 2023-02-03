Home Sports Suv plug-in a confronto- Video news
The large SUV segment is full of models with plug-in hybrid engines: the BMW X5 and Volkswagen Touareg are no exception and include the 45e and eHybrid versions in their price lists. Both are equipped with a 3-litre petrol engine combined with a battery, albeit with a different architecture: six-cylinder in line for the Bavarian, V6 for the Wolfsburg SUV. The X5 45e delivers 394 HP against the 381 of the Touareg, while both have a torque of 600 Nm. Spacious, comfortable and suitable for long journeys, these maxi SUVs also allow you to save fuel thanks to their electric range, which varies between 50 and 65 km real. Prices: starting from 80,700 euros for the Touareg and 84,500 euros for the X5.
