The British driver crashed in the last chicane of the Japanese track. The accident may have been caused by a problem with his Honda’s brakes. He is currently under the knife to remedy trauma and injuries to the head and chest

Fear at the Suzuka 8 Hours 2022, in Japan. The most iconic event in the Fim Ewc panorama saw the second free practice session marred by the very serious accident that happened to Gino Rea. The 32-year-old British rider was thrown off his Honda Cbr 1000RR-R belonging to the FCC TSR Honda France team. His condition immediately appeared critical, to the point of forcing rescuers to transport him to the nearest hospital by helicopter. According to some sources, Rea is currently under the knife to repair the damage to his head, lungs and ribs.

the dynamics — The point of the accident evokes sinister memories. Rea, in fact, would have lost control of the vehicle at the Triangle Chicane, the variant that she places on the finish line. The same area of ​​the Japanese circuit was the scene of Daijiro Kato’s terrible crash in MotoGP on April 6, 2003. The rider died two weeks later in hospital. According to the reconstructions of eyewitnesses, the cause of the accident is to be attributed to a failure of the braking system. After the impact, Gino’s helmet was found completely destroyed. The authorities have launched an investigation.

The carreer — Gino Rea is in his first season with the FCC TSR Honda France team in the Ewc. In the last race, at the 24 Hours of Spa Francorchamps, he distinguished himself for his excellent comeback that took the team up to third place. His palmares boast a title of European Champion in the Superstock 600 class in 2009. Then appearances in the Supersport World Championship and in Moto2, as well as two races in Superbike.