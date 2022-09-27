Home Sports Suzuki invests in flying cars
Sports

Suzuki invests in flying cars

by admin
Suzuki invests in flying cars

Suzuki has chosen to invest in SkyDrive, a Japanese company specializing in the development of flying cars and cargo drones. The objective is to evaluate a future collaboration in this commercial segment destined to develop in the coming years

The flying car may be the future, at least according to Suzuki. The Japanese manufacturer signed a partnership last March with SkyDrive, a company specializing in the development of flying cars and cargo drones. Now, however, he has chosen to invest directly in the company in order to further strengthen their collaboration in the commercial segment of flying vehicles by cooperating with other companies to aim at the social implementation of this type of mobility.

Efficiency and simplicity

Suzuki will collaborate with SkyDrive to develop technologies that will aim to maximize vehicle efficiency, in accordance with the basic brand policy “Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi”, the abbreviation of five Japanese terms that can be translated as “more compact, less, lighter, more contained, more orderly”. The demand for personal transport has increased in recent years due to the changing needs of “transport as needed”. Suzuki would thus engage in the air mobility business, being already present in those of boating, motoring and motorcycling.

See also  Chinese Go team Quzhou training camp to increase the number of games to maintain the state of the players_On_Game_Training

You may also like

UEFA Nations League-Italy 2-0 Hungary into the top...

Consonni, after four years wins on the road...

Women’s Volleyball World Championships Comprehensive: The Chinese team...

Volleyball World Cup, Italy-Puerto Rico 3-0 –

Good mood!Westbrook: It doesn’t matter if I’m needed,...

British Tournament: Zhao Xintong Derby 4-1 Browning, Yan...

Milan, Tomori not called up by England: the...

Maguire made a mistake and conceded the goal...

Cycling, the world champion Evenepoel changes his program:...

Women’s Basketball World Cup: China’s women’s basketball team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy