Suzuki has chosen to invest in SkyDrive, a Japanese company specializing in the development of flying cars and cargo drones. The objective is to evaluate a future collaboration in this commercial segment destined to develop in the coming years
The flying car may be the future, at least according to Suzuki. The Japanese manufacturer signed a partnership last March with SkyDrive, a company specializing in the development of flying cars and cargo drones. Now, however, he has chosen to invest directly in the company in order to further strengthen their collaboration in the commercial segment of flying vehicles by cooperating with other companies to aim at the social implementation of this type of mobility.
Efficiency and simplicity
—
Suzuki will collaborate with SkyDrive to develop technologies that will aim to maximize vehicle efficiency, in accordance with the basic brand policy “Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi”, the abbreviation of five Japanese terms that can be translated as “more compact, less, lighter, more contained, more orderly”. The demand for personal transport has increased in recent years due to the changing needs of “transport as needed”. Suzuki would thus engage in the air mobility business, being already present in those of boating, motoring and motorcycling.