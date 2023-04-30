Home » SV Darmstadt 98 wins at Holstein Kiel and faces promotion to the Bundesliga
SV Darmstadt 98 wins at Holstein Kiel and faces promotion to the Bundesliga

Darmstadt 98 has taken the next big step towards promotion to the Bundesliga. The second division leaders won 3-0 (2-0) at Holstein Kiel on Sunday and can no longer be pushed out of the top three places in the remaining four games. Ideally, direct promotion will already be certain next Saturday after the home game against FC St. Pauli. In front of 13,296 spectators in the Holstein Stadium, Jannik Müller (6th minute) and Phillip Tietz (52nd) scored the goals for the Hessians. In addition, Simon Lorenz from Kiel scored in his own goal (22nd).

Darmstadt, which used three former players from Kiel in Mathias Honsak, Fabian Schnellhardt and Aaron Seydel, immediately put pressure on the Holstein defense and was quickly rewarded. Following a corner kick, Müller headed the ball over the line to make it 1-0. The Hessians stayed on the trigger and forced Lorenz’s own goal. The defender then had one of the hosts’ best chances with an overhead kick just before the break (44′).

The Darmstadt team also got off to an ideal start in the second half. With a header duel, Tietz prepared his tenth goal of the season and thus the preliminary decision to a well-deserved away win himself. 98 keeper Marcel Schuhen prevented the Kiel connection by Fin Bartels (78th) with a brilliant save.

Aytekin needs treatment

Meanwhile, SV Sandhausen, threatened with relegation, is continuing its upward trend under interim coach Gerhard Kleppinger. The bottom of the table won 2-1 (1-0) against SSV Jahn Regensburg and, thanks to the third game without defeat, drew level on points with the Oberpfälzer team under Kleppinger’s management. The gap to the saving 15th place is three points for both teams with four games left, the relegation rank is one point away.

